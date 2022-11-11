The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 11, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Colin Blackwell owns up to mistakes, returns to Blackhawks’ lineup with new mindset

Blackwell made a series of costly errors against the Sabres and Wild, then spent three games as a healthy scratch. But he believes “good things will come” if he can clean up his game.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Colin Blackwell owns up to mistakes, returns to Blackhawks’ lineup with new mindset
Colin Blackwell pursues the puck.

Colin Blackwell returned to the Blackhawks’ lineup Thursday.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — With a two-year contract in hand, Colin Blackwell entered the season with the Blackhawks poised to take the next step in his long, impressive journey to establish himself in the NHL.

So far, though, he hasn’t taken that next step. And he accepts that fact — and takes responsibility for the reasons behind it.

“I definitely haven’t gotten off to a start that I personally would’ve liked,” Blackwell said. “I have a lot more to give, and I take the onus for that. There’s a lot of ‘look in the mirror’ type of things that I can do better. I have to own up to some of the mistakes I made. But, at the same time, I have confidence in myself. I wouldn’t be here today if that wasn’t the case.”

Blackwell re-entered the Hawks’ lineup Thursday against the Kings — positioned on the fourth-line wing next to Reese Johnson and Boris Katchouk — for the first time in 11 days. He had been healthy-scratched by coach Luke Richardson for three consecutive games.

That benching came after a stretch of game-altering errors. With the Hawks leading the Sabres in the third period Oct. 29, Blackwell had two opportunities to clear the puck out of the defensive zone along the right-side wall. He failed both times, Tage Thompson scored seconds later and the Sabres rallied to win in overtime.

The next night against the Wild was even worse. Blackwell was responsible for both first-period goals the Hawks conceded.

On the first play, he twice anticipated zone exits and cheated up the ice for breakout passes that never came, then lost track of Matt Boldy as he slipped behind the Hawks’ defense and scored. On the second play, he lost inside positioning on — and failed to keep pace with — Mason Shaw, who scored on an easy rebound tap-in.

“It’s just a mental breakdown,” Blackwell said. “It’s about falling into our team structure and trusting that some other things are going to happen so I can be that safety valve. I was trying to do a little too much, and that’s how those breakdowns happen. I didn’t think I did a great job, from a ‘layer’ perspective, of being there for other guys. Those are little things that happen throughout the course of the game, but I had a big one, and it cost us.”

The Sabres and Wild produced 16 scoring chances to the Hawks’ five during Blackwell’s five-on-five ice time that weekend. For the season overall, Blackwell’s 32.8% on-ice scoring-chance ratio ranked 400th among 408 forwards leaguewide entering Thursday.

“He’s just over-trying sometimes,” Richardson said. “[He’s] back-checking and trying so hard that you’re not really aware of what’s coming behind you. . . . We showed him all that. He’s a pro, and he knows that. But it’s good to see it and talk about it.”

One month doesn’t define a player, and Blackwell has two full years of stellar defensive results with the Rangers and Kraken to prove he can succeed in this role.

He’s also a good penalty-killer, speedy forechecker and eager shot-blocker — all positive traits that Richardson said the Hawks will “welcome back.” He simply needs to flush away October’s bad memories and start anew.

“It happens to everybody,” Richardson said. “And there will be a 10-game stretch [later on] when he’s feeling like the top of the world and everything is going right for him. We just want to get him in that right mindset to go out and play free and do his job right.”

Added Blackwell: “If I clean up some of those things and continue my general work ethic and stuff I was bringing to the table beforehand, good things will come.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks repeatedly buried in defensive zone during overtime loss to Kings
Blackhawks notebook: Arvid Soderblom’s long NHL stint provides ‘great boost’ to confidence
Jonathan Toews, Max Domi helping Blackhawks lead NHL in faceoff percentage
Blackhawks tweak power play entry patterns, in-zone setup after poor stretch
Blackhawks’ Ian Mitchell, returning from injury, faces time pressure on NHL breakout
Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty, Jason Dickinson find instant chemistry: ‘I see what he sees’
The Latest
Kyle Danhausen shares some love with his German shorthair Jacob Wednesday while hunting at Steward Pheasant Habitat Area. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Of dogs, love, life, pheasants, habitat and companionship
A dog story topped a day with four hunters and two dogs at Steward Pheasant Habitat Area, which gave a hint of hope on life.
By Dale Bowman
 
St. Adalbert Church, 1650 W. 17th St., in Pilsen neighborhood, where advocates for its preservation fear the removal of a beloved statue portends its demolition.
Pilsen
Statue could be removed soon from shuttered Pilsen church
A permit has been issued to remove a beloved statue from St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Preservationists and former parishioners fear the building’s fate is sealed. “Once the statue comes out, the wrecking ball comes in,” said Ward Miller, president of Preservation Chicago.
By Michael Loria
 
Sun_Times.png
News
Man fatally shot in Bronzeville
He was attacked while sitting on the back porch of a home in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Her mom worries about abusers as girl, 14, gets a job
Mother remembers being assaulted by several men during her teenage years and feels anxiety about what her daughter will face in the workplace.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.
Columnists
Illinois GOP fundraising base has badly eroded over the years
It’s either jump into the far-right political bed with billionaire Richard Uihlein, or deal with the GOP’s stark fiscal reality and scramble every day to raise a few bucks here and there.
By Rich Miller
 