The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks notes: Luke Richardson feeling at home in Chicago

The second-year coach has already become a Hawks staple, and he insists he “changed much about myself or how I approach the team” since last season.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks notes: Luke Richardson feeling at home in Chicago
Blackhawks second-year coach Luke Richardson feels at home in Chicago.

Blackhawks second-year coach Luke Richardson feels at home in Chicago.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson has only lived in Chicago a little over a year now, but he says it “absolutely” already feels like home.

He’s grateful he doesn’t get recognized very often, which allows him to enjoy many of the attractions around downtown during his scarce free time.

“Definitely the restaurants are great,” Richardson said. “I haven’t hit all of them yet, but [I’m] trying. I love just walking around along the waterfront of the lake and the river walkways. It’s been great, beautiful fall weather, so [I’ve been] trying to take advantage of that before the harsh winter comes.”

For as loquacious as Richardson can be — especially when breaking down hockey tactics or evaluating player performances — he doesn’t enjoy talking about himself nearly as much. It can sometimes be difficult to get him to do so.

Thus, even as he enters the dog days of his second season as an NHL head coach — which one would assume feels a lot different than his first season — he insists he’s going about things the exact same way. His approach did work admirably well right off the bat in Year One, to be fair.

“I haven’t really changed much about myself or how I approach the team,” he said. “We have [made] little tiny adjustments system-wise, but really it’s still the same system with little adjustments, and everybody goes through that through the course of the season.

“I like to be consistent, and I think the players respond to consistency and they get used to that. It’s just the execution part, that’s what we’re really going to start harping on.”

Dach erupts in Rockford

Hawks forward prospect Colton Dach endured a delayed start to his first pro season due to a right ankle injury suffered in training camp, but he has quickly found his stride this month in Rockford.

He made his AHL debut on Nov. 4 and had tallied two points (both assists) in five games before erupting this weekend. He scored his first pro goal Friday in an overtime loss to Milwaukee, then singlehandedly carried Rockford to a 4-3 shootout win over Iowa on Saturday, recording a hat trick plus the shootout winner.

In contrast to their defense and goaltending corps, the IceHogs don’t possess many elite prospects in their forward group, but Dach is arguably the lone exception. Down the road, the Hawks see him as a potential middle-six center with a powerful, physical edge.

Among Rockford’s other forwards, Joey Anderson (with 15 points in 12 games entering Sunday) and Cole Guttman are call-up candidates; Ryder Rolston, Jalen Luypen, Marcel Marcel and Antti Saarela are mildly intriguing prospects.

Commercials matter

Two nights before beating the Hawks last weekend, the Panthers topped the Hurricanes 5-2. In that game, due to a combination of power plays and a lack of even-strength stoppages, the third period’s “under-14” TV timeout didn’t happen until there was just 7:49 left.

Situations like that happen fairly often around the league, and when they do, the manual ice-scraping that occurs during every commercial break gets delayed. In the meantime, the ice gets rougher and covered in shavings, which the players notice.

“You’ll get guys on the bench talking to one another, being like, ‘Hey, the ice is choppy. Let’s manage the puck right now. [We] don’t do anything stupid with it,’” Hawks forward Jason Dickinson said. “Because the puck starts to bounce a lot. You start to get it stuck in snow a lot.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks focusing on shooting — and learning — after loss to Predators
Blackhawks notes: Taylor Hall hopes latest return marks start of healthier chapter
Blackhawks’ Alex Vlasic achieving NHL dream a drive away from where he dreamed it
Lukas Reichel shows signs of life, scoring first goal in Blackhawks’ loss to Lightning
Blackhawks notes: Goalie Drew Commesso’s adjustments leading to early AHL success
Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek, healthy at last, enjoying stellar start to season
The Latest
Lake Park’s east campus gymnasium in Medinah, Illinois.
High School Basketball
High school basketball schedule for Nov. 20 to Nov. 26
The full schedule for the first week of the boys basketball season.
By Jack Gleason
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) pictured in November 2022.
Columnists
C’mon guys, read the ethics code
Maybe the Ed Burkes of Chicago wouldn’t find themselves in hot water if they’d just follow the ordinance.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls guard Zach LaVine hurting himself trying to play role of villain
LaVine and his camp made it very clear earlier this week that they were all for being sent elsewhere in a trade, but that doesn’t mean the two-time All-Star has to go out of his way to become a villain in all of this. Saturday was a bad look for LaVine.
By Joe Cowley
 
Joliet Catholic’s HJ Grigsby (7) carries the ball as the Hilltoppers defeat Providence.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 14
Downers Grove North, Cary-Grove and Nazareth rise and Hope Academy debuts.
By Michael O’Brien
 
This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Gaza’s Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a days-long stalemate in Israel’s war against Hamas. Israel claims Hamas uses the facility for military purposes and has built a vast underground command center below the hospital. Hundreds of doctors and patients remain inside.
Letters to the Editor
American Medical Association must support ceasefire in Gaza
Last year, the AMA rightfully issued a strongly worded statement in response to the Russian military targeting health care facilities in Ukraine. A similar statement should be issued regarding Palestinians in Gaza.
By Letters to the Editor
 