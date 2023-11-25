The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Corey Perry will be away from Blackhawks for ‘foreseeable future’

Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson said Saturday that Perry’s absence is a team decision, not Perry’s decision.

By  Ben Pope
   
Corey Perry in the preseason.

Corey Perry has played in 16 games with the Blackhawks.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Details explaining Corey Perry’s absence from the Blackhawks remain scarce, but it has become clear his absence will be long-term.

Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson said Saturday that Perry will be away from the team “for the foreseeable future.”

Davidson added that this is a team decision, not Perry’s decision. But he declined to give any further information, saying that “to start ruling anything out is irresponsible.”

The 38-year-old forward participated in practice Tuesday as normal — having tallied nine points while playing in each of the Hawks’ first 16 games of the season — and then essentially vanished into thin air, starting with an abrupt healthy scratch Wednesday against the Blue Jackets.

Despite the losses of Perry and Taylor Hall — two of the three veterans brought in over the summer to bolster the talent and experience of the Hawks’ forward group — Davidson isn’t currently planning to make any in-season trades or additions to fill their voids.

“It’s not an easy thing to do, to add on the fly — especially this early in the season,” he said. “There are probably other teams that would be far more aggressive than us in trying to add talent. It’s not something I’m looking at right now.”

This story will be updated.

