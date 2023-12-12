Seth Jones’ injury, Kevin Korchinski’s absence leaves Blackhawks with skeleton defense

EDMONTON, Alberta — During the Rockford IceHogs’ brief playoff run last season, Alex Vlasic, Isaak Phillips, Louis Crevier and Filip Roos collectively formed two-thirds of their defensive corps.

On Tuesday against the Oilers, that foursome collectively formed two-thirds of the Blackhawks’ defensive corps.

With stalwart Seth Jones now sidelined by an upper-body injury while Kevin Korchinski remains away from the team due to a family matter and Jarred Tinordi recovers from a concussion, the Hawks are essentially rolling with the 2022-23 Rockford defense as their own.

Connor Murphy and Nikita Zaitsev are the only two healthy veterans at the moment, and both of them have had their struggles this season.

Coach Luke Richardson’s main advice for his extremely shorthanded unit has been simply to “play from the inside out.” Even he is surely praying for the absent guys to return soon.

Jones was seemingly injured Sunday against the Capitals. His shoulder appeared to be in serious discomfort after taking a hit from Washington forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel late in the third period, seconds before the Capitals scored their fourth goal.

Seth Jones appeared to injure his shoulder on this hit from Nicolas Aube-Kubel on Sunday, shortly before the Capitals' 4th goal: pic.twitter.com/RohB4Lw0fF — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) December 12, 2023

After the game, he was spotted going into the X-ray room outside the locker room, but Richardson said he was “only sore” and would “absolutely” travel to Edmonton.

Come Tuesday, however, Jones was nowhere to be seen. Richardson said he stayed back in Chicago for further evaluation; his timeline isn’t yet known.

Roos was called up from the AHL for his 18th career NHL appearance (and his first since March). Phillips, who was in the AHL as recently as last week, made his 32nd career appearance. Crevier, who was in the AHL two weeks ago, made his fifth career appearance. And Vlasic, making his 47th career appearance, took over Jones’ role as the quarterback of the top power-play unit.

This story will be updated.

