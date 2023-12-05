The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard flushes his frustrations after in-game outbursts: ‘Get it all out’

For as mature as the Hawks’ rookie sensation is off the ice, he does occasionally show some emotion on the ice — but it never lingers into his next shift, nor into the next day.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard flushes his frustrations after in-game outbursts: ‘Get it all out’
Connor Bedard on the Blackhawks’ bench.

Connor Bedard’s frustrations never linger into his next shift.

David Berding/Getty Images

So many rookies across sports enter the pros having never previously dealt with losing — think Bryce Young going from Alabama to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, for example — that it’s easy to assume every rookie enters the pros without that experience.

But that’s not actually the case for Connor Bedard. He dealt with plenty of losing during his junior-hockey career, just as he’s dealing with plenty of losing on this year’s Blackhawks, whom coach Luke Richardson admitted Tuesday hit a season low-point on their most recent road trip.

In fact, despite Bedard’s prolific production, the Regina Pats still posted a losing record (70-78-12) over the course of his three WHL seasons with them, proving yet again how much less impact any singular player can make in hockey than in football or basketball.

Granted, the 18-year-old Vancouver native has experienced tremendous success playing for Canada in international tournaments. Those feelings of triumph inspire the heights he hopes to eventually reach in Chicago, too.

At the moment, however, he’s relying more upon the lessons he learned in Regina about mentally handling a lack of team success.

“I’m hard on myself, and when we lose, it sucks,” Bedard said. “I try to just get it all out that night — the frustration and everything — and that’s hard. It obviously carries over [to] the next day when you care so much.

“But we’ve still got a lot of games to go in the season. We want to get better every day, and we have the opportunity to get better every day, so that’s what we’ve got to be grateful for.”

Upon getting back to his hotel room or apartment (where he lives on his own rather than with a team veteran) after every game, he likes to rewatch all of his shifts, observing what he did well and what he didn’t. Regardless of the final score, doing so allows him to put his initial takeaways into perspective.

And at the rink the following morning, he’s always the same: focused but unfazed. His intense love for every aspect of hockey, including practice — a love so strong it baffles even his teammates — seems to help with that. Although he claims his emotions sometimes do carry over to the next day, it’s impossible to tell from the outside.

Moreover, that same ability to quickly flush emotions also applies in more micro situations, such as between in-game shifts.

Throughout his first two months in the league, Bedard has shown an occasional tendency to unleash frustrations after bad shifts by smashing sticks or punching the bench — or both, as was the case after a fruitless power play last week against the Red Wings.

Those dramatic outbursts are rare examples of Bedard acting his age — in contrast to the remarkable, beyond-his-years maturity he demonstrates beneath the off-ice pressure and scrutiny that follows him.

He has mentioned a few times now that he wants to get better at limiting those blowups. And if they affected team morale, translated into festering anger or snowballed into declining performance, they would be problematic. But to his credit — credit Richardson has often given him — they never do.

“You get a minute and 30 [seconds] or whatever on the bench and you’re back on the ice, so you can’t be dwelling on it,” Bedard said last week. “I can shift my attention to the next shift once that opportunity comes.”

He added Tuesday: “When I was young, I remember being a bit of a baby if things weren’t going [well] on the ice. But I was really young, so my parents just said, ‘Stop.’ Everyone has their moments where they get mad. It’s a competitive sport, and you’re going to have your emotions. It’s a good thing if you can control it in the right way.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach bringing ‘fire,’ physicality and scoring in the AHL
Blackhawks’ offense remains toothless in trip-ending loss to Wild
Blackhawks make Lukas Reichel a healthy scratch as poor season reaches pivotal point
The Corey Perry-Connor Bedard rumor is a lesson in journalistic irresponsibility
Anthony Beauvillier sparks Connor Bedard in Blackhawks’ loss to Jets
Blackhawks send Wyatt Kaiser to AHL as part of defensive shake-up
The Latest
Gunfire was exchanged during a robbery Saturday morning at a gas station in River North.
Crime
Man dies in fall from parking garage in Streeterville
The 47-year-old fell from a garage in the first block of East Delaware Place Tuesday afternoon, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Lubavitch Chabad of the Loop, Gold Coast and Lincoln Park celebrated the first night of Hanukkah by lighting the first candle on a 30-foot menorah at Daley Plaza, at 50 W. Washington St., on the first night of Hanukkah, Nov. 27.
Religion
Hanukkah celebrations begin as Chicago area prepares for 8 days of lights
Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is an eight-day commemoration that begins Thursday.
By Violet Miller
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said the state is ending development of a proposed migrant camp in Brighton Park at 38th Street and California Avenue.
Immigration
Pritzker rejects toxic migrant shelter site in Brighton Park
The decision follows the city of Chicago’s release of an environmental report Friday that showed the location at 38th and California required metals and chemicals cleanup.
By Tina SfondelesBrett Chase, and 1 more
 
Purdue v Northwestern
College Sports
Think college football’s rankings are messed up? College basketball’s are on a different level
Why isn’t Northwestern ranked after beating No. 1 Purdue? The answer must be that it would make too much sense. But that’s just one of many examples.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Joli Angel Robinson was names the new CEO of the Center on Halsted Dec. 5, 2023.
LGBTQIA+
Center on Halsted names Joli Angel Robinson as new CEO
Robinson’s duties will include helping shape the strategic direction of the organization, working collaboratively with board, staff and the wider community and driving new systems and policies to “ensure the Center is equipped to address the evolving challenges and needs of today’s LGBTQ community.”
By Mohammad Samra
 