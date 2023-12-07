The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks shut out Ducks in Connor Bedard’s first matchup against Leo Carlsson

In the first meeting on NHL ice between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2023 draft, Bedard and goalie Petr Mrazek helped the Hawks earn a 1-0 win Thursday.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks shut out Ducks in Connor Bedard’s first matchup against Leo Carlsson
Petr Mrazek’s 37 saves helped the Blackhawks beat the Ducks 1-0 on Thursday.

Petr Mrazek’s 37 saves helped the Blackhawks beat the Ducks 1-0 on Thursday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In the first meeting between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2023 NHL draft, Connor Bedard assisted on the game’s only goal as the Blackhawks edged Leo Carlsson and the Ducks 1-0 on Thursday.

Hawks goalie Petr Mrazek was the unquestioned star of the night, though, earning his first shutout in three seasons with a 37-save masterpiece.

“It’s been a long time,” Mrazek said. “I don’t remember the last time when I had one. It feels good.”

Bedard set up Philipp Kurashev for a power-play strike halfway through the second period and Mrazek handled things the rest of the way, making a huge save on Ducks star Frank Vatrano late in the second and another big stop on Ryan Strome with three minutes left in regulation to preserve the victory.

Carlsson, whom the Ducks selected second overall — over Adam Fantilli — right after the Hawks nabbed Bedard last June, was largely held in check.

“We were only out there [together] for one shift against each other,” Bedard said. “I asked him what he thought of the anthem. He said it was pretty cool.”

Bedard, from Vancouver, and Carlsson, from Karlstad, Sweden, are friends for now, but they may well evolve into friendly rivals — in the mold of Alex Ovechkin vs. Evgeni Malkin, the top two picks of 2004, for example.

They got to know each other during the draft lead-up and briefly met up again Wednesday to discuss “all the great players we have to play against every night,” as Carlsson put it.

Ducks rookie Leo Carlsson was held in check Thursday.

Ducks rookie Leo Carlsson was held in check Thursday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Ducks have handled their star rookie significantly differently than the Hawks have handled theirs. Carlsson has been put on what new Ducks coach Greg Cronin called a “load-management program” to limit his workload while he gains strength. He has been a healthy scratch eight times this season and entered Thursday averaging 18:15 of ice time in his 17 games — about 75 seconds less than Bedard.

Carlsson now touts 13 points in 18 games compared to Bedard’s 21 points in 25 games.

“He’s shifty, and he’s surveying the ice,” Cronin said. “He does those things you can see naturally talented players do consistently. When he continues to fill out physically, he’s going to be a dominant force in this league.”

Tinordi concussed

Jarred Tinordi’s return to the Hawks’ lineup didn’t last long. After missing a month with an oblique injury, the veteran defenseman played just three more games before suffering a concussion Tuesday while delivering a hit on Predators forward Juuso Parssinen in the third period.

“I’m sure he’s frustrated,” coach Luke Richardson said. “Hopefully he’s not too bad. Sometimes [concussion symptoms] linger, and sometimes people respond well to them. Coming out right away, [at least] there’s no secondary hits.”

The Hawks elected not to call up anyone from Rockford and instead shifted right-handed Connor Murphy over to play the left side Thursday while rookie Louis Crevier made his second career NHL appearance.

Andreas Athanasiou’s injury absence continues to get longer, too. The speedy forward hurt his groin Nov. 9 and was initially deemed week-to-week, but he’s going to end up missing well over a month. He has been doing work in the gym but still hasn’t resumed skating on his own, although that sounds like it’ll happen soon.

Homebodies

Despite the NHL expanding its number and variety of international games (in Europe and now Australia) seemingly every year, the Hawks don’t anticipate traveling abroad next season or the season after, according to a source.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks could use another December surge from Ryan Donato
As Lukas Reichel resumes climbing Blackhawks’ lineup, he must ‘hold himself accountable’
Blackhawks lose shootout to Predators as Arvid Soderblom’s rebound issues continue
Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard flushes his frustrations after in-game outbursts: ‘Get it all out’
Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach bringing ‘fire,’ physicality and scoring in the AHL
Blackhawks’ offense remains toothless in trip-ending loss to Wild
The Latest
An attorney for Hunter Biden accused special counsel David Weiss of “bowing to Republican pressure” in accusing the son of President Joe Biden of three felonies and six misdemeanors. If convicted he could face a maximum of 17 years in prison.
Nation/World
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
The charges center on at least $1.4 million in taxes Hunter Biden owed between 2016 and 2019, a period where he struggled with addiction. The back taxes have been paid.
By Lindsay Whitehurst | Associated Press
 
An off-duty Chicago police officer was driving early Thursday near House of Blues on State Street when she struck and killed a pedestrian, according to a police report and sources.
Crime
Off-duty Chicago cop strikes, kills pedestrian near House of Blues in River North
The officer was driving an Infiniti SUV in the 300 block of North State Street about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. She told officers she dropped her phone and took her eyes off the road to grab it, according to a police report.
By Tom Schuba and Rosemary Sobol
 
The now-closed St. Bartholomew School, at 4941 W. Patterson Ave., will soon serve as a migrant shelter, hosting up to 350 people in the Portage Park community, city and archdiocese officials announced in early December.
Immigration
Migrant shelter at closed St. Bartholomew school expected to open next year
The Portage Park school closed this year and is expected to house up to 350 people starting as early as mid-January.
By Violet Miller
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Person found shot dead in Chicago Lawn
The victim, a male of unknown age, was found about 3:40 p.m. Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds in the 6800 block of South Claremont Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sophie and Isabelle Lynch’s living room features stained glass windows and vintage furniture they’ve collected over the years.
Architecture and Design
The apartment Chicago is falling in love with
After looking for a subleaser on Facebook Marketplace, sisters Sophie and Isabelle Lynch’s apartment became the center of viral posts fawning over the 1886 home.
By Katie Anthony
 