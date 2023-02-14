The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Blackhawks’ connectivity lacking in abnormally pitiful loss to Canadiens

This season, coach Luke Richardson has logically judged the Hawks more by effort level than scoreboard results. He has typically been satisfied — but he was not Tuesday during an ugly 4-0 defeat.

By  Ben Pope
   
The Blackhawks lost 4-0 to the Canadiens on Tuesday.

MONTREAL — Everyone around the Blackhawks knew this season would contain plenty of losses. That’s what any rebuild entails, especially the drastic type to which the Hawks committed last summer.

So the barometer for satisfaction has, naturally, shifted more toward effort level than scoreboard results.

Coach Luke Richardson has had a firsthand view of it all. Before the Blackhawks’ 4-0 loss Tuesday against the Canadiens — a team he formerly coached and also a team undergoing their own rebuild, albeit of a different style — he dove into both topics.

“[We have been] very transparent...[about] exactly what we’re doing, and that’s the first big step,” Richardson said. “Certain big markets are afraid to do that, to admit that. They don’t want player pushback or lost revenue. We realize we have to do it the right way. When I came in for the job, they told me that about five times. I said, ‘I heard you. I’m still coming. I’m good.’ I said, ‘Are you trying to scare me away from the job?’ And they said, ‘No, we just want to make sure you know.’

“I said, ‘Well, I’m [still] going to try and win every night.’ And our team feels like that, and it shows in our play. I like that. That’s the first step of what we needed to do: build that trust in our culture and get that implemented this year. Does it mean we win every night? No. But we’re getting closer and getting better as a team.”

It’s a good thing, however, that Richardson discussed that before the game rather than after it.

The effort level the Hawks showed Tuesday made them look like a group that has given up on a pointless season, not a group resiliently fighting through tough short-term circumstances to build a culture with staying power.

It was most likely an anomaly. All teams — even playoff teams — have off-nights; they’re simply more noticeable from teams like the Hawks that have so little skill to fall back upon.

It can’t be allowed to become a pattern, though.

“Right now, it’s hard to accept, because I haven’t seen it that much this year,” Richardson said postgame. “I’ve been impressed [this season] with the guys’ attention to detail. Some nights, other teams just overpower us with depth, but we push usually right to the end.

“Tonight, when they’re not connected early and it doesn’t seem like it’s coming and it gets more frustrating on the bench and on the ice, it’s hard to reel it in. You can try to move guys around on their lines, just to get something sparked up...but tonight it just seemed like nothing was going to go our way.”

Defenseman Connor Murphy summed it up more succinctly.

“It’s not that we got off the game plan,” he said. “We didn’t get to the game plan.”

Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber (27 saves) kept the Hawks alive into the third period but eventually succumbed to a wave of three goals in six minutes. That surge ripped the wheels off the bus and dealt Stauber his first career loss.

Offensively, the Hawks mustered just 22 shots on goal. During five-on-five play, they recorded 10 scoring chances, one off their season low.

They took a physical beating, too. Defenseman Jarred Tinordi, making just his second appearance after missing 20 games recovering from facial surgery, slipped awkwardly when dumping in a puck in the first period and departed after logging four shifts. He won’t play Wednesday against the Maple Leafs due a lower-body injury, Richardson said.

Forward MacKenzie Entwistle’s availability Wednesday is also in question after he left in the third period Tuesday. Forward Jason Dickinson, meanwhile, briefly left with a wrist injury but later returned and “should be OK,” Richardson said.

