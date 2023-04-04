Blackhawks sabotage Flames, damage own draft odds with skid-snapping win

CALGARY, Alberta — The Blackhawks needed a loss Tuesday to remain behind the Blue Jackets in last place in the NHL, which would guarantee a top-three draft pick.

The Flames needed a win Tuesday to pull into a tie with the Jets for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.

Neither franchise got what it needed, proving yet again that players don’t tank. The Hawks held off the Flames for a 4-3 victory, snapping their eight-game losing streak and strangely sweeping the three-game season series against the Flames.

Andreas Athanasiou scored his second goal of the game and Austin Wagner scored his first goal as a Hawk just 89 seconds apart in the third period, and goalie Petr Mrazek made a couple key saves late to preserve the lead.

Jonathan Toews centered the first line between Athanasiou and Lukas Reichel right from the start, instead of managing his minutes on the fourth line before moving up for the third period like he did Saturday.

He both earned an assist and finished with around 14 minutes of ice time in a second consecutive game, cutting a few shifts short to conserve energy when needed.

Dickinson’s career year

When Hawks center Jason Dickinson realized on March 6 he had earned his 22nd and 23rd points of the season, eclipsing his previous single-season career high, he congratulated himself.

“Now everything is just gravy,” he said.

Dickinson has now accumulated 28 points, giving himself a chance to reach the 30-point plateau in these final games.

He has been a pleasant surprise in many areas this season, considering the quiet way in which the Hawks acquired him in October, but his offensive growth has been arguably most impressive of all.

“I’m moving my feet,” he said. “I’m transporting the puck up the ice a lot better lately. Halfway through the year, I started to notice I was trying to get rid of the puck quicker than I am now. I’m trying to drive the middle a lot.”

Previously with the Stars, he tallied 22 points in 67 games in 2018-19 and 21 points in 65 games in 2019-20, which he pointed out are similar paces to this season — the main difference being he has played more games (73 and counting) this time.

But even evaluating his production by points-per-minute, he entered Tuesday still currently on pace for a career high. And he admitted it’s nice to see his stats reflect tangible output rather than just potential output.

Hayes signs

The Hawks signed prospect forward Gavin Hayes to a three-year entry-level contract Monday. Hayes, a third-round draft pick last summer, tallied 81 points in 66 games with the OHL’s Flint Firebirds this season.

He’ll likely return to the OHL next season, meaning this contract probably won’t kick in until 2024-25 (and will thus run through 2027-28). The same statement also applies to Paul Ludwinski, another recent signing.

Anderson sticks around

Joey Anderson cleared waivers Monday, but he will remain on the Hawks’ roster through next Thursday’s finale before heading to Rockford for the AHL playoffs.

The 24-year-old winger played Tuesday in his usual spot on the third line with Jujhar Khaira and Boris Katchouk. Anders Bjork was the forward scratch; Nikita Zaitsev, Andreas Englund and Wyatt Kaiser were the defensive scratches.

Anderson’s strong play earlier in his Hawks tenure has cooled off in recent weeks, though, so it wouldn’t hurt his cause — as a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights — if he heated up down the stretch. He did generate several scoring chances Tuesday.

