Blackhawks prospect Kevin Korchinski gaining weight, getting comfortable ahead of pivotal camp

The first thing Rockford IceHogs coach Anders Sorensen noticed when top Blackhawks prospect defenseman Kevin Korchinski arrived at this year’s development camp was Korchinski’s thickness.

“[He’s] starting to look like a man,” Sorensen quipped Monday.

Like many young prospects, weight and strength gains are indeed major priorities for Korchinski.

He measured at 6-2 and 185 pounds when the Hawks picked him seventh overall last summer. Having just turned 19, he’s up to 193 pounds now, and he would like to add a few more pounds before NHL training camp begins in September.

“I’ve definitely been in the gym, been putting on a bit of weight, but not too much where I feel slow,” Korchinski said. “Whether it’s nutrition or just working out...it’s a big goal for me to put on a bit of weight this summer so that, in training camp, I feel stronger and can battle with men.”

Diet changes have played a major role in that.

“What I’ve learned...is having more veggies so you have more energy throughout the day,” he added. “And just trying to eat more whenever you can, whether it’s a snack between a skate and a workout, having more protein or having a shake in the morning before getting a good breakfast. [It’s important to be] dialed in on those habits so they become second-nature.”

If Korchinski can use this increased strength to demonstrate an ability to match up well physically at the pro level, it could cement a spot for him on the Hawks’ opening-night roster.

After all, the Saskatchewan native has pretty much already accomplished everything one can accomplish at the junior-hockey level.

He was the best defenseman on the Seattle Thunderbirds, the WHL’s best team. He ranked third among WHL defensemen in points per game, tallying 73 in 54. He was also a top-three defenseman for Canada at the world junior championships. In February, The Athletic ranked him the 12th-best prospect in hockey.

Hawks assistant general manager Mark Eaton was impressed by Korchinski’s quickness, skating motion, puck-moving vision, competitiveness and determination to improve defensively all year long.

GM Kyle Davidson, meanwhile, said more recently he plans to leave a couple roster spots open for the Hawks’ many defensive prospects, since Korchinski, Alex Vlasic, Wyatt Kaiser and Isaak Phillips are all knocking on the NHL’s door (and Ethan Del Mastro, Nolan Allan, Sam Rinzel and others are moving along further down the line). So Korchinski has a real chance.

“He had a good camp last year and, obviously, a great season,” coach Luke Richardson said. “Now it’s time for him to rest, rejuvenate and just come and show us that he belongs here next year [by performing well] at rookie camp and main camp.

“I don’t expect anything less from him. He’s a guy that’s got a high-end motor. He can definitely skate in the league. We want to make sure that he’s going to be comfortable and able to defend and do everything else a defenseman has to do in this league.”

If the Hawks ultimately decide Korchinski needs another year in Seattle, that won’t represent a failure. His idol and NHL model, Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, spent two full seasons in Seattle and parts of another two in the AHL after being drafted; Theodore is now a truly elite offensive defensemen.

But Korchinski and the Hawks alike are hoping for a breakthrough. It’s worth noting he does already look noticeably more mature, confident and comfortable around Fifth Third Arena — and he has recognized that difference himself.

“[I’m] just growing as a person, getting to know everybody here,” he said. “Once you get to know people, [you] feel more comfortable and get into a routine. You just be yourself and put your best foot forward.”

