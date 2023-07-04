Connor Bedard is a ‘pretty normal guy,’ but not to Blackhawks fans rushing to buy his jersey

On the east-side wall of the Blackhawks Store on Michigan Avenue, seven of the eight jersey displays are now dedicated to Connor Bedard.

Seth Jones gets one display. A few Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane jerseys are still hanging on other racks, mostly on sale. But other than that, the Blackhawks Store has become the Bedard Store.

“He’s the guy right now,” a store employee said Monday.

That’s an understatement. Despite the fact he hasn’t played an NHL game yet, the fact he hasn’t signed an NHL contract yet and the fact he hasn’t even turned 18 yet, Bedard has already become a Chicago sports icon.

And demand isn’t high only in the city. Around the country and the world, Hawks fans are going to great lengths to get No. 98 sweaters of their own.

Isto Paavola, a fan in Finland, promised his younger brother back in January — while watching the world junior championships — that he would buy them jerseys if Bedard ended up on the Hawks.

This past weekend, he fulfilled his promise. The jerseys are being shipped across the Atlantic right now.

“I can guarantee he’s pretty pumped to get it,” Paavola wrote.

Far more Connor Bedard jerseys have already been worn by Hawks fans than by Bedard himself, but he did don one at the NHL draft. AP Photo/George Walker IV

Nick DiMaria, a fan in Chicago, owned one of the earliest Bedard Hawks jerseys in existence. His father-in-law, a longtime season-ticket holder, gave one to him for his birthday in March, two months before the lottery even took place.

“When I saw they had an 11% chance, it was a huge family joke,” DiMaria said. “‘You’re such an idiot! Why would you buy that jersey!’”

After the lottery miracle in May, DiMaria and his father-in-law went out to a bar to celebrate — with the jersey over his shirt.

Anthony Pellegrino, a fan in Tennessee, at least waited until after the lottery to buy his Bedard jersey, but he still took a sizable risk of his own. Ordering through an unlicensed website, he was able to get a “C” ironed onto the front. He feels that confident the Hawks’ kid wonder will soon be named captain.

“Toews has so many similarities to Bedard,” Pellegrino said. “There’s something special about him. We all know what’s coming.”

And then there’s Brandon Bajema, a fan in California — or at least until recently. Having just sold his house, he and his family are spending the summer taking an RV trip across the country.

Currently in Montana, they’re due into Chicago in mid-to-late July. And when they arrive, a hand-stitched Bedard jersey will be waiting for him.

“One of the moments I’m most looking forward to is going to the store on Michigan Avenue, picking it up and putting it on,” Bajema said. “It feels weird to wear the jersey of a guy 20 years younger than me, but can’t wait to go to the store and take a picture outside.”

Seth Jones gets one display at the Blackhawks Store — and Connor Bedard gets the other seven. Ben Pope/Sun-Times

That age difference is indeed one of the strangest aspects of the Bedard mania that — as expected — has quickly spread throughout the Hawks’ fan base.

Bedard might be a generational hockey talent, but in every other way, he’s a relatively typical 17-year-old kid. He talks like one, he thinks like one and he acts like one. A non-sports fan who walked past him this week in the West Loop would notice nothing extraordinary whatsoever.

He does have some preexisting familiarity with intense spotlights and pressure, and his humility and discipline should keep him grounded through all the hoopla yet to come, but he doesn’t have anything close to the ego and swagger that one would expect from a No. 1 pick.

“I think I’m a pretty normal guy,” Bedard said Saturday. “And for me, that’s really important. I don’t see myself as any different just because there’s maybe a little more attention on the outside. I just want to be a good teammate and fit in with the locker room.”

Fellow top Hawks prospect Kevin Korchinski — who played alongside Bedard at world juniors — and Hawks coach Luke Richardson have noticed that, too.

“He was obviously really special at the world juniors — what he did was remarkable,” Korchinski said. “[To] see him do it live was really cool. But what you don’t get to see is him off the ice, just him as a friend, whether it’s just after games having a conversation with him and talking to him. [He’s a] great guy.”

Said Richardson: “He’s got the personality and the drive away from the rink to handle all the extra attention that he gets. He knows how to handle it. It doesn’t really change him. I think he wants to get through that part of it just so [he] can...get back to the shooting room or back on the ice.”

So while red-and-black Bedard jerseys fly off shelves and get packed onto trucks and planes headed in all directions, essentially replacing Kane and Toews jerseys as the standard uniform of any Hawks fan, the player who will actually don that jersey on United Center ice is simply looking forward to getting home to Vancouver and celebrating his 18th birthday on July 17.

Such is the juxtaposition of this weird yet exciting time for the Hawks organization.

