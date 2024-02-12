Connor Bedard expected to return next week for Blackhawks

The five weeks Connor Bedard has missed so far due to his broken jaw have felt more like five months — for the goal-starved Blackhawks, for fans of the teenage star and surely for Bedard himself, too.

But his absence is nearly over. The Hawks expect the 18-year-old forward to return to action next week, coach Luke Richardson said Monday.

Richardson joked it would be difficult for Bedard to get to North Carolina from his doctor's appointment in Chicago within a matter of hours next Monday, Feb. 19, when the Hawks visit the Hurricanes. That day will mark six weeks exactly since his jaw surgery, after which he was given a six-to-eight-week estimated recovery timeline.

So it seems likely Bedard's return to the lineup will instead happen either Feb. 21 against the Flyers or Feb. 23 against the Jets, both of which are at home. He'll have to wear a full face shield to protect his jaw that night and for a while afterward.

That means he'll also be active Feb. 25 against the Red Wings, a game the business department absolutely did not want him to miss. That could be the Hawks' biggest and best-attended game of the season thanks to Chris Chelios' jersey retirement ceremony, Patrick Kane's return to the United Center and Bedard's presence.

"In the beginning, his first time probably going through this process, he just wanted to play," Richardson said. "That was just hard for him to accept at the beginning. But he's been great lately. He has calmed down and realized he's got to go through this process.

"I just explained to him the other day, [while] skating with him a bit Saturday, that this time of the year, it's hard to come back from injuries because...teams are getting into full swing in that middle part of the season. For a young guy that hasn't even gone through a full NHL season, he hasn't even realized that. So I just told him to keep in mind when he's watching the games. Watch for that and realize that, so when you come back, you're ready for it."

Since going down Jan. 5 in New Jersey after a big hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith, Bedard has been steadily progressing. He resumed skating individually Jan. 15 and has gradually eased into taking slap shots and participating in non-contact drills during team practice based on clearances received during his weekly Monday doctors appointments. His appointment this Monday was canceled, however.

"They thought it was useless to take another image with radiation," Richardson added. "Why bother? Everyone was on pace and it looks to be on the same timeline."

This story will be updated.