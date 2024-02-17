The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks lean on best players to beat Senators, end losing streak

Connor Bedard, Jason Dickinson and Petr Mrazek are collectively responsible for most of the Hawks’ fleeting success this season, and they each contributed to a 3-2 win Saturday that snapped an eight-game skid.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks lean on best players to beat Senators, end losing streak
Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard helped the Blackhawks beat the Senators 3-2 on Saturday.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

Arguably all of the Blackhawks' 15 wins this season could be traced to the impacts made by some combination of three players: Connor Bedard, Petr Mrazek and Jason Dickinson.

That was the case again Saturday. The rookie forward scored his first goal since his return from injury and assisted on another, the veteran forward buried the game-winning marker in the waning minutes and the veteran goalie matched his season high in saves to help the Hawks beat the Senators 3-2 and snap an eight-game losing streak.

The crowd of 18,888 at the United Center thought for a moment that Bedard had given the Hawks the lead with 7:40 left when he effortlessly deked around Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo for a highlight-reel goal. But Bedard suspected all along the play might've been offside, and it was overturned after a quick challenge.

Dickinson made up for it later, though, when he fought for his own rebound in front and knocked it past Korpisalo to give the Hawks the lead for good with 1:52 left. It marked the franchise's 11th consecutive win over the Senators dating back to 2017 — a remarkable streak given how many bad teams have been involved in keeping it alive.

"[We] persevered," coach Luke Richardson said. "We got the goal by Connor, [but] it's offside, we get it called back, and it's a letdown in the building. And I think we played some of our better hockey at that point in the game. We didn't let it [affect us], and we kept going."

Added Bedard: "We go into every game, every intermission, with the mindset that we're going to win. Obviously, we haven't had too many, but we never are going into a third thinking we're going to lose. We felt pretty good...with the tie game and Mrazek playing well. We just needed the one, and we got it. So it was a good feeling."

Indeed, after Richardson's nephew — Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun — gave the visitors a lead halfway through the second period, Mrazek made a number of timely saves on odd-man rushes to prevent the game from unraveling. One of the rushes was enabled by a mistake by Kevin Korchinski that led to his temporary benching.

Mrazek worked the same magic throughout the first few shifts of the third period and again in the final shifts after Dickinson's goal. His final stat line of 40 saves on 42 shots is his finest of the season, besting his 40-of-43 line from an Oct. 24 loss to the Bruins.

"Some of the saves he makes are absurd," Bedard said. "He's so quick and agile there, it's crazy. You feel bad almost sometimes [for the opponents]. Like, we gave up a lot of chances tonight and obviously that's something we've got to correct, but he's there."

Bedard, meanwhile, tied the game in the second period with an innocent shot that squeaked through Korpisalo.

He now touts three points and nine shots on goal his first two games back in the lineup. He has factored into a remarkable 39.1% of the Hawks' team goals in games he has played this season.

His presence not only boosts linemates Philipp Kurashev and Nick Foligno (who are both now riding five-game point streaks) but also improves the Hawks' scoring depth (by pushing guys like Tyler Johnson further down the depth chart), frees up space for others (by drawing defense's attention toward him) and represents an emotional lift, too. He hasn't been flawless defensively in these first two games, but Richardson said he has given him some positional reminders.

"When he comes downhill, I just think it's going to go in every time," Richardson said. "He had a couple shots on the rush that seemed to surprise goaltenders. It's their first time playing him...so he surprises them just as much as anybody surprises him."

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Breaking down how Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard expedited his recovery process: ‘He was eager’
Connor Bedard makes surprise early return, earns assist in Blackhawks’ loss to Penguins
Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle’s scoring woes bode poorly for his stick
Connor Bedard to make surprise return for Blackhawks tonight against Penguins
Blackhawks’ penalty kill has been NHL’s best this winter, providing bright spot amid misery
Coach Luke Richardson ‘grumpy’ about Blackhawks’ lack of determination in loss to Canucks
The Latest
IMG_0062.jpeg Chance the Rapper headlines the Ramova Theatre on Friday night in Chicago.
Music
Chance the Rapper reveals dazzling Ramova Theatre — and potent new music — in dynamic concert
The new material seemed to pull from Chance’s much-anticipated upcoming album, “Star Line Gallery,” which perhaps signals the release date is getting closer.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
A photo of Bears great Steve McMichael signing autographs in 2019.
Bears
Former Bears star Steve McMichael diagnosed with MRSA, family asks for prayers
McMichael was diagnosed with MRSA, a staph infection that can be resistant to certain antibiotics, while in a New Lenox hospital, his longtime publicist Betsy Shepherd said in a statement Saturday.
By Patrick Finley
 
TinleyExpo02-16-24Trident.jpg
Outdoors
A Trident to sausage sticks on opening morning at the Tinley Fishing Expo
Some takeaways from opening morning Friday at the Tinley Park Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo.
By Dale Bowman
 
Sabrina Ionescu three-point contest
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Modern day Battle of the Sexes pits Sabrina Ionescu against Steph Curry in three-point contest
On Saturday night in Indianapolis, there will be a new spin on the original that will pit the two-time winner of the NBA’s three-point challenge, Steph Curry, against the reigning three-point champion in the WNBA, Sabrina Ionescu.
By Annie Costabile
 
Ann &amp; Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital
Money
Independent pediatricians who can’t bill patients during Lurie Children’s outage can apply for loans
A pediatric health care network whose owners include Lurie is offering short-term loans to bridge the financial gap for community pediatricians.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 