Blackhawks lean on best players to beat Senators, end losing streak

Arguably all of the Blackhawks' 15 wins this season could be traced to the impacts made by some combination of three players: Connor Bedard, Petr Mrazek and Jason Dickinson.

That was the case again Saturday. The rookie forward scored his first goal since his return from injury and assisted on another, the veteran forward buried the game-winning marker in the waning minutes and the veteran goalie matched his season high in saves to help the Hawks beat the Senators 3-2 and snap an eight-game losing streak.

The crowd of 18,888 at the United Center thought for a moment that Bedard had given the Hawks the lead with 7:40 left when he effortlessly deked around Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo for a highlight-reel goal. But Bedard suspected all along the play might've been offside, and it was overturned after a quick challenge.

Dickinson made up for it later, though, when he fought for his own rebound in front and knocked it past Korpisalo to give the Hawks the lead for good with 1:52 left. It marked the franchise's 11th consecutive win over the Senators dating back to 2017 — a remarkable streak given how many bad teams have been involved in keeping it alive.

"[We] persevered," coach Luke Richardson said. "We got the goal by Connor, [but] it's offside, we get it called back, and it's a letdown in the building. And I think we played some of our better hockey at that point in the game. We didn't let it [affect us], and we kept going."

Added Bedard: "We go into every game, every intermission, with the mindset that we're going to win. Obviously, we haven't had too many, but we never are going into a third thinking we're going to lose. We felt pretty good...with the tie game and Mrazek playing well. We just needed the one, and we got it. So it was a good feeling."

Indeed, after Richardson's nephew — Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun — gave the visitors a lead halfway through the second period, Mrazek made a number of timely saves on odd-man rushes to prevent the game from unraveling. One of the rushes was enabled by a mistake by Kevin Korchinski that led to his temporary benching.

Mrazek worked the same magic throughout the first few shifts of the third period and again in the final shifts after Dickinson's goal. His final stat line of 40 saves on 42 shots is his finest of the season, besting his 40-of-43 line from an Oct. 24 loss to the Bruins.

"Some of the saves he makes are absurd," Bedard said. "He's so quick and agile there, it's crazy. You feel bad almost sometimes [for the opponents]. Like, we gave up a lot of chances tonight and obviously that's something we've got to correct, but he's there."

Bedard, meanwhile, tied the game in the second period with an innocent shot that squeaked through Korpisalo.

He now touts three points and nine shots on goal his first two games back in the lineup. He has factored into a remarkable 39.1% of the Hawks' team goals in games he has played this season.

His presence not only boosts linemates Philipp Kurashev and Nick Foligno (who are both now riding five-game point streaks) but also improves the Hawks' scoring depth (by pushing guys like Tyler Johnson further down the depth chart), frees up space for others (by drawing defense's attention toward him) and represents an emotional lift, too. He hasn't been flawless defensively in these first two games, but Richardson said he has given him some positional reminders.

"When he comes downhill, I just think it's going to go in every time," Richardson said. "He had a couple shots on the rush that seemed to surprise goaltenders. It's their first time playing him...so he surprises them just as much as anybody surprises him."