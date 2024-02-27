The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou finally nearing return after shockingly long injury absence

Athanasiou, who hasn’t played since Nov. 9 due to a groin- and hip-related issue, dealt with “many doubts” during his seemingly never-ending recovery period. The Hawks have missed his speed and production, too.

By  Ben Pope
   
Andreas Athanasiou

Andreas Athanasiou has missed nearly four months with an injury.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson watched Andreas Athanasiou take part in drills during practice Tuesday — Athanasiou's second session since shedding his non-contact jersey — and was reminded of the blazing skating speed the Hawks have been lacking.

"He had a couple quick, slick, skilled plays," Richardson said. "I saw that and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, we do miss that in a game.'"

Athanasiou has missed nearly four months now — 47 games and counting — with what he described as a groin- and hip-related injury on his right side. He hasn't played since Nov. 9 in Tampa, which is coincidentally the Hawks' last road win.

The 29-year-old forward said Tuesday he's feeling better but hasn't identified a specific return date yet, as he's still dealing with some nagging discomfort. He's best labeled as day-to-day entering the final two games of the Hawks' home stand (against the Avalanche and Blue Jackets on Thursday and Saturday, respectively).

Tuesday did finally bring clarity, however, on exactly what led to this and why it has dragged on so long. Taylor Hall's torn ACL and Corey Perry's contract termination received a lot more attention, but Athanasiou's absence has arguably contributed just as much to the Hawks' offensive woes this season. His 20 goals last season tied for the team lead.

Richardson said Athanasiou "stepped on a puck or stick in training camp" and tweaked something, but it was manageable and gradually improving until Nov. 9, when an awkward fall aggravated it. He tried to battle through it, but when he had to pull up on a semi-breakaway where he should've blown past the defense, it was obvious something was wrong.

Even then, Athanasiou said he "didn't really think it was that bad," and he was supposed to resume skating in early December. But then he visited a doctor in Los Angeles who had helped him with a comparable injury in 2021-22, and an MRI revealed the real issue.

That began an extremely frustrating period for him, both physically and psychologically — particularly because of the uncertainty of the return timeline.

"Being a skater is my strong suit, and not being able to skate is definitely not a good feeling," Athanasiou said. "You're aching, you're in pain and you're just thinking about it the whole time, so it's never a fun feeling. There's so many doubts and thoughts that go through your head.

"There's a time to think and there's a time to work. I went home and I thought about it — whether it was bad thoughts or good thoughts, whatever it was — and came to the rink the next day and just really focused on working. That kind of takes your head away from it. [Then you] go home and think about it all day again."

The injury never required a procedure, just rest and rehab. By Feb. 10, he was able to resume skating individually. Now, he just needs to rebuild confidence in his body's durability.

"The doctors feel he's at the point he can go full-out," Richardson said. "It's just [about] his pain and comfort level doing it. Today, watching him, I could tell he's still watching himself on the quick stop-[and]-starts. I could see [it] in his face and body language. That's going to be a mental hurdle to get over as much as getting back into shape."

Added Athanasiou: "I'm almost back up to speed. It's just [about] getting that last little pop, and [then I] should be good to go."

Notes: Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev has been sidelined since Jan. 16 not only by a knee injury, as originally reported, but also a bone fracture, Richardson said. Zaitsev skated individually for the first time Tuesday and could return sometime in mid-March.

Meanwhile, defenseman Connor Murphy, who hasn't played since Jan. 13, is progressing slower than expected from a core soft-tissue injury. He has no timeline.

