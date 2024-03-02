Blackhawks commit parade of mistakes in sloppy loss to Blue Jackets

The last time the Blackhawks faced the Blue Jackets, Corey Perry was scratched hours before the game Nov. 22, beginning the most dramatic week of the Hawks’ season.

The rematch Saturday at the United Center didn’t offer nearly the same intrigue, but it did have the same result. The lowly Jackets — who have won only 18 of 58 games this season against teams other than the Hawks — cruised to a 5-2 victory, outscoring the Hawks 12-5 across the two meetings this season.

After the game, coach Luke Richardson thoroughly dissected an endless array of "not smart" mistakes and turnovers by the Hawks, who have lost six straight and 14 of their last 15.

"You can be sick of losing, but this is not how you're going to get out of it," Richardson said.

"You can't fold the tent with one disappointing loss against a really good team like Colorado, and then just disregard the structure of how we're supposed to play... We can't just decide to go our own path, and that's kind of the way it went tonight."

Defenseman Seth Jones committed the first embarrassing turnover 30 seconds into the game, fumbling the puck in a disastrous spot that led to an Alexandre Texier goal for the Jackets, and the parade continued throughout the night. Richardson said Jones will need to go "back to the drawing board."

Other miscues included Kevin Korchinski quitting on a play and heading to the bench with four seconds left in the first period, nearly giving the Jackets a wide-open scoring chance, and another bad second-period line change that led to a three-on-one rush and a Jones tripping penalty.

"We played really slow," Richardson added. "We kept turning pucks back and they kept coming at us, so it's a bad combination."

Richardson was pretty upset at Korchinski for his lack of awareness here in the final seconds of the 1st:



“You can’t be disappointed in a play and quit on it and try to come off. The game continues, so you have to continue.” pic.twitter.com/MqaSngBsWk — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 3, 2024

Arvid Soderblom took the loss and now sports a 4-30-3 all-time record. He's the first goalie in NHL history to earn four or fewer victories through his first 41 career appearances, although there are many factors contributing to that beyond his individual struggles.

Rookie Connor Bedard was hobbled after blocking a shot shortly before the Jackets’ fourth goal, but he didn’t end up missing a shift. He tallied an assist early on, then stole a puck in the third period to generate a Grade-A look that could have cut the deficit to 4-3, but Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins turned him aside.

Beauvillier demoted

Anthony Beauvillier’s latest stint as the first-line left wing lasted less than two games.

The 26-year-old forward has done nothing of note since returning from injury — Saturday marked his sixth consecutive game without a point — and he didn’t seem to be aiding Bedard at all. He was demoted to centering the fourth line (between Boris Katchouk and Reese Johnson).

The fact that former Hawks defenseman Jack Johnson pushed him off the puck so easily during the first period Thursday, creating an odd-man rush that led to the Avalanche’s first goal, was particularly concerning.

Coach Luke Richardson attributed it to the Hawks not having faced many teams who play a man-on-man defense, as the Avs do, and to Beauvillier getting surprised by the contact. But he also said Beauvillier needs to be aware of who’s around him.

This and that

Forward Ryan Donato took Beauvillier’s spot on Bedard’s left wing — opposite Philipp Kurashev, as usual — and had two points, including a third-period goal.

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi missed the game for maintenance but is expected to be available for the Hawks’ quick Monday-Tuesday trip against the Avs and Coyotes.