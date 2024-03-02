The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 2, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks commit parade of mistakes in sloppy loss to Blue Jackets

The lowly Jackets — who have won only 18 of 58 games this season against teams other than the Hawks — cruised to a 5-2 victory Saturday, outscoring the Hawks 12-5 across the two meetings this season.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks commit parade of mistakes in sloppy loss to Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Chicago Blackhawks

Seth Jones endured a tough night in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss Saturday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The last time the Blackhawks faced the Blue Jackets, Corey Perry was scratched hours before the game Nov. 22, beginning the most dramatic week of the Hawks’ season.

The rematch Saturday at the United Center didn’t offer nearly the same intrigue, but it did have the same result. The lowly Jackets — who have won only 18 of 58 games this season against teams other than the Hawks — cruised to a 5-2 victory, outscoring the Hawks 12-5 across the two meetings this season.

After the game, coach Luke Richardson thoroughly dissected an endless array of "not smart" mistakes and turnovers by the Hawks, who have lost six straight and 14 of their last 15.

"You can be sick of losing, but this is not how you're going to get out of it," Richardson said.

"You can't fold the tent with one disappointing loss against a really good team like Colorado, and then just disregard the structure of how we're supposed to play... We can't just decide to go our own path, and that's kind of the way it went tonight."

Defenseman Seth Jones committed the first embarrassing turnover 30 seconds into the game, fumbling the puck in a disastrous spot that led to an Alexandre Texier goal for the Jackets, and the parade continued throughout the night. Richardson said Jones will need to go "back to the drawing board."

Other miscues included Kevin Korchinski quitting on a play and heading to the bench with four seconds left in the first period, nearly giving the Jackets a wide-open scoring chance, and another bad second-period line change that led to a three-on-one rush and a Jones tripping penalty.

"We played really slow," Richardson added. "We kept turning pucks back and they kept coming at us, so it's a bad combination."

Arvid Soderblom took the loss and now sports a 4-30-3 all-time record. He's the first goalie in NHL history to earn four or fewer victories through his first 41 career appearances, although there are many factors contributing to that beyond his individual struggles.

Rookie Connor Bedard was hobbled after blocking a shot shortly before the Jackets’ fourth goal, but he didn’t end up missing a shift. He tallied an assist early on, then stole a puck in the third period to generate a Grade-A look that could have cut the deficit to 4-3, but Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins turned him aside.

Beauvillier demoted

Anthony Beauvillier’s latest stint as the first-line left wing lasted less than two games.

The 26-year-old forward has done nothing of note since returning from injury — Saturday marked his sixth consecutive game without a point — and he didn’t seem to be aiding Bedard at all. He was demoted to centering the fourth line (between Boris Katchouk and Reese Johnson).

The fact that former Hawks defenseman Jack Johnson pushed him off the puck so easily during the first period Thursday, creating an odd-man rush that led to the Avalanche’s first goal, was particularly concerning.

Coach Luke Richardson attributed it to the Hawks not having faced many teams who play a man-on-man defense, as the Avs do, and to Beauvillier getting surprised by the contact. But he also said Beauvillier needs to be aware of who’s around him.

This and that

Forward Ryan Donato took Beauvillier’s spot on Bedard’s left wing — opposite Philipp Kurashev, as usual — and had two points, including a third-period goal.

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi missed the game for maintenance but is expected to be available for the Hawks’ quick Monday-Tuesday trip against the Avs and Coyotes.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Tyler Johnson remembers old prank as trade-deadline anxiety increases
Despite ugly record, Blackhawks will continue to work on nuances
Blackhawks’ frustrations simmer in blowout loss to Avalanche
How do Blackhawks goalies stay focused during in-game downtime?
Connor Bedard providing Blackhawks subtle leadership despite quieter personality
Blackhawks forward Andreas Athanasiou finally nearing return after long injury absence
The Latest
Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams rushes away from Rutgers linebacker Deion Jennings.
Bears
Illinois’ QB-turned-WR Isaiah Williams out to prove himself at NFL Combine
“I’m gonna bet on myself,” said Williams, who is trying to raise his stock out of the late rounds.
By Jason Lieser
 
Illinois' Marcus Domask shoots over Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl.
College Sports
Illinois continues Wisconsin’s slide behind Marcus Domask’s 31 points
Domask, who went to high school about 60 miles northeast of Madison in Waupun, Wisconsin, scored the go-ahead basket and finished just two points shy of his career high.
By Associated Press
 
Rocio Lasso, mother of police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, sits with her daughter, who is holding a street sign named in honor of officer Vásquez Lasso at West Marquette Road and South Lawndale Avenue in West Lawn, where officials and family members unveiled a street sign named in honor of Chicago officer Vásquez Lasso, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Vásquez Lasso was killed in the line of duty on March 1, 2023 allegedly by Steven Montano, who pleaded not guilty, in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue while Vasquez-Lasso responded to a domestic violence call. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
News
Hundreds honor Chicago cop killed in line of duty with street dedication in West Lawn
The officer, Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, was killed a year ago as he pursued a suspect while responding to a domestic incident.
By Violet Miller
 
KW-CST-030324-2005.jpg
High School Basketball
Emy Wardle’s game-winning shot lifts Peoria Notre Dame to first IHSA Class 2A state championship
Emy Wardle was the difference in the Irish’s 48-46 IHSA Class 2A state championship win over Nashville on Saturday at Illinois State’s CEFCU Arena.
By Kyle Williams
 
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ serves as the team MLBPA representative.
Cubs
Cubs’ Ian Happ sidelined by hamstring strain, expected back before Opening Day
Manager Craig Counsell also gave updates on Patrick Wisdom, Jameson Taillon, Garrett Cooper and Dominic Smith.
By Maddie Lee
 