Blackhawks could benefit on Friday from NHL’s Wednesday trade explosion

The Blackhawks weren't involved in the NHL's sudden explosion of trades Wednesday — 48 hours before the actual trade deadline Friday — but they could still benefit from it.

That's because Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson's only assets to peddle are depth forwards — Colin Blackwell, Tyler Johnson and Anthony Beauvillier — and salary-cap space.

With fewer upper-end trade targets left on the market come Friday, contenders who missed out on Wednesday's surge could be forced to look at options further down their board, which is where Blackwell and Johnson likely reside.

And the more trades that happen, the tighter cap space becomes for teams making acquisitions, which could increase their motivation to dump a bad contract or their need for a third-party broker to retain some extra salary on additional acquisitions — two services the Hawks would happily perform for suitable draft-pick compensation.

Davidson and the rest of his front-office inner circle— including associate GM Norm Maciver, adviser Brian Campbell and assistant GM Meghan Hunter — traveled with the Hawks on their quick road trip to Colorado and Arizona earlier this week, but they returned to Chicago on Wednesday and will be situated in their usual offices through the deadline Friday at 2 p.m. CT.

They won't be too busy, and there's no guarantee they do anything at all, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Hawks get involved in at least one or two transactions.

Shortly after they landed Wednesday, a wave of activity swept through the league. The Senators dealt Vladimir Tarasenko to the Panthers, the Ducks dealt Adam Henrique to the Oilers, the Flyers dealt Sean Walker to the Avalanche and the Sabres, the Avalanche swapped Casey Mittelstadt and Bowen Byram in a particularly stunning trade and the Kraken dealt Alex Wennberg to the Rangers.

The fact the Ducks and Flyers each received first-round picks back was an encouraging sign for sellers around the league that market prices might be higher this year than expected. Predators GM Barry Trotz claimed Tuesday on a Nashville radio show that prices are actually "ridiculous."

The Flyers took on aging forward Ryan Johansen in the Walker trade, as well, and immediately placed him on waivers. If Johansen goes unclaimed — and he probably will — he's an example of a bad contract the Hawks could consider absorbing with compensation. As of now, the Flyers would be on the hook for a $4 million cap hit through next season. He has tallied 23 points in 63 games this season.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Penguins forward Jake Guentzel and Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin remain the two biggest names on the market and the two most-anticipated trade centerpieces. Trades are also expected involving Coyotes forward Jason Zucker and Capitals forward Max Pacioretty, and it will be interesting to see if guys like Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, Devils forward Tyler Toffoli, Ducks forward Frank Vatrano and just-acquired Canucks forward Elias Lindholm get traded or not.

But there isn't exactly a jaw-dropping collection of talent available, and that's why — especially after a few more of those shoes drop — teams could perceive the Hawks' pieces as consolation prizes. Blackwell's identity as more of a gritty, penalty-killing bottom-six role player differentiates him from the aforementioned forwards, which could appeal to a team not seeking a big splash.

Depending on who acquires the likes of Guentzel and Toffoli, meanwhile, they could need some help with cap logistics, and the Hawks do have two salary retention slots unused at the moment. The Henrique trade set a rough market price for retention; the Lightning received a fourth-round pick for taking on about $1.46 million (25%) of his cap hit to help the Oilers squeeze him in.

While Blackwell, Johnson and Beauvillier stress about their short-term futures, the rest of the Hawks will finally enjoy a few days of good vibes after snapping their road losing streak with a thorough 5-2 win Tuesday against the Coyotes.

They're expected to practice Thursday and Friday at Fifth Third Arena before hitting the road again to face the Capitals on Saturday, by which point the deadline will be in the past.