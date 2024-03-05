The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ Colin Blackwell accepts trade possibility but hopes it doesn’t happen

Blackwell has finally found a comfort level with the Hawks and is expecting his first child this summer — two reasons he would prefer to stay in Chicago past the trade deadline Friday.

By  Ben Pope
   
TEMPE, Ariz. — On one hand, Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell has accepted the possibility he could be moved before the trade deadline Friday. He's on his fifth team in five full NHL seasons; he knows how this business works.

On the other hand, Blackwell unequivocally does not want to get traded, and there are a few key reasons why.

For one thing, Blackwell's wife, Lauren, is pregnant with their first child. They live in Milwaukee, so staying in Chicago would provide some ideal stability. That might not be likely, since Blackwell's contract expires in July and Lauren's due date isn't until August, but it would at least be preferable not to move twice — this week and again this summer — during her pregnancy.

"I don't really worry about myself anymore, but I've got a pregnant wife...so that's the most stressful part," Blackwell said Tuesday. "The only thing I worry about is the family around me and how much stuff like that — whether they read [about the rumors] or something does happen — affects them."

Secondly, Blackwell hasn't exactly enjoyed the process of earning his current "journeyman" label. Some longevity with one franchise would be nice.

"Throughout the course of my career, I always end up changing teams when I finally feel comfortable and I feel like I've got the coaches' and players' trust around me," he said.

It happened in 2021, when the Kraken selected him in the expansion draft after his breakout season with the Rangers. It happened again in 2022, when the Kraken dealt him at the deadline to the Maple Leafs as part of a bigger trade involving Mark Giordano — something Giordano knew about in advance and had to temporarily not share with Blackwell.

A trade this week would mark a similar disruption, as Blackwell has finally found a rhythm with the Hawks over the past few months after struggling last season and then missing nearly a full year with a sports hernia.

On that note, the Hawks' patience and flexibility with him during his much-longer-than-expected recovery period seemingly further cemented his appreciation for and dedication to the franchise.

Since returning on Dec. 19, he has tallied eight points (five goals and three assists) in 32 games while averaging more than one hit per game and generating the best shot-attempt ratio during five-on-five play on the team (48.0%). He has also contributed to a Hawks penalty kill that ranks fourth in the NHL with a 84.8% kill rate since Jan. 5.

"[He's a] spark plug for us," coach Luke Richardson said. "He gives you all he’s got, and he’s a great penalty killer, as well. ... He’s a really good utility tool for any team. I wouldn’t be surprised if somebody calls about him. [But] we’re happy to keep him, too — or I am."

Indeed, Blackwell's is gritty style, quick tongue — Richardson has previously joked about how "fired up" he can get on the bench — and occasional, out-of-the-blue gorgeous goals all seem tailor-made for the playoffs, which he has only experienced once before (during the Leafs' 2022 first-round exit).

But again, he's personally not analyzing the situation that way.

"I'm happy where I am," Blackwell said. "It's not something I'm trying to think about. I'm grateful to put on an Original Six franchise sweater every single night. I'm grateful for the opportunity that I have here. This is somewhere I would like to be. ... I'm finally feeling that comfort, which is hard to do in this league when you bounce around."

Deadline week has been quiet league-wide so far, but Richardson speculated the Golden Knights' acquisition of Capitals forward Anthony Mantha on Tuesday could prompt some teams to seek last-minute additions, and that's "where [the Hawks] may fit in." Blackwell and Tyler Johnson are objectively the most likely to move.

