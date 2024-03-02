Blackhawks’ Tyler Johnson remembers old prank as trade-deadline anxiety increases

If the Blackhawks trade Tyler Johnson before the NHL deadline Friday, it would mark Johnson's first time switching teams mid-season. The only previous trade in his career — from the Lightning to Hawks in 2021 — happened during the offseason.

But it wouldn't mark the first time he thought he had been traded mid-season.

Back in 2013, during the first 14 games of his tenure in Tampa, then-Lightning goalie Ben Bishop prank-called him, pretending to be then-Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman and telling him he had been traded — a story Johnson laughingly retold Saturday.

"They used to have that old app that you could call using a different number," Johnson said. "I remember sitting in my hotel room at that time, because I didn't even have a place then, and it just popped up as Steve Yzerman. I was freaking out.

"I was like, 'Hey, Mr. Yzerman.' And then you start talking to him and I was like, 'Ah, [bleep], Bish!' I knew right away. But yeah, it's a little nerve-wracking."

Bishop, whose excellent career was later cut short by a knee injury, apparently tricked quite a few rookies on those Lightning teams with pranks like that, which Johnson believes "you can't quite get away with anymore" in the NHL.

That reflects what an anxiety-inducing week this can be for players around the league. The Hawks certainly experienced that stress the last two years, when everyone knew GM Kyle Davidson was willing to sell off anyone for sufficient draft-pick compensation.

This year should be much quieter, and therefore much less tense and turbulent within the locker room. But a few guys — like Johnson and fellow pending unrestricted free-agent forwards Colin Blackwell and Anthony Beauvillier — will have to stay at least somewhat on their toes.

"It's pretty hard to not completely think about it," said Johnson, 33. "But right now, I'm just focused on our team and playing the best we can."

"Who knows what will happen? I've been in a lot of rumors in a lot of years, so it's just how it is."

With 12 goals in 45 games this season, Johnson is scoring at a solid 22-goal full-season pace. Although the fact he missed 15 games due to a foot injury will prevent him from actually getting there, he needs just three more goals to still record his best goal-scoring season since 2018-19. On the other hand, his six assists are less impressive.

Since returning after the All-Star break from that injury, he has tallied five points in 10 games (entering Saturday). He's also tied for second on the team with 22 shots on goal — trailing Seth Jones and equal with Blackwell — during that span. He just hasn't been able to appreciate that individual success much.

"It's hard when our team’s not necessarily doing very well," he said. "I don't really want to look at individual stuff [since] it's a team game. Right now, we're just so hesitant, we're not working together and...when you're playing like that, it's tough on everybody. We’ve really got to figure that out. But I feel good physically, mentally [and] that kind of thing."

Johnson has found a bit of a niche down-low on the power play and in six-on-five formations, in particular. His ability to help create more space and opportunities for Connor Bedard in those situations is one reason Davidson won't be willing to dump him for just anything.

"He’s been in a lot of different situations, [so] you can use that guy," coach Luke Richardson said. "He’s very versatile. It's nice to put him with some younger guys."

His $5 million salary-cap hit could be another hindrance to any possible trade. The Hawks can only retain it down to $2.5 million, which is still above his market value.