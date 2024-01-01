Blackhawks prospect Paul Ludwinski thriving by playing ‘more efficient game’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Paul Ludwinski is getting lower in the offensive zone this year — and by doing so, he’s climbing higher in the Blackhawks’ prospect rankings.

The 19-year-old prospect forward, a second-round draft pick in 2022, is enjoying a breakout season for the Kingston Frontenacs in the OHL.

“My game overall has just developed a lot stronger from last year in every aspect: speed, shot, creativity, confidence [and] playmaking,” Ludwinski said,

After putting up 34 points in 47 games last season while hampered by a concussion and ankle injury, he has already exceeded that production this season — with 37 points in 29 games — and it’s only the start of January.

Hawks assistant general manager Mark Eaton said Ludwinski’s surge coincided with Kingston’s coaching change in October from Luca Caputi to Troy Mann, a former Capitals and Senators AHL coach. Ludwinski, as Kingston’s captain, directly benefited.

But what specifically has changed for him? The short answer is he’s playing less like Patrick Kane — in a good way.

Ask Eaton which prospect has impressed him most this season — at least outside of the elite guys currently competing in the world junior championships— and he’ll quickly answer with Ludwinski’s name.

“The biggest thing for him is he has just been able to simplify his game, and he’s playing more to what his identity will be at the pro level,” Eaton said. “He’s a powerful skater, whereas at times in the past — last year and early on this year — it was almost like he was playing more like a Patrick Kane-type player. Now he’s playing, not [necessarily] more physical, but a lot more efficiently.

“He’s able to create space and open up space for his linemates. He’s not trying to beat guys as much one-on-one. He’s entering [the offensive zone] with speed, kicking it out wide, driving the net and just playing a much more efficient game.”

Eaton and Ludwinski reviewed video clips and talked about those exact things before the season — a hands-on approach by the Hawks that Ludwinski appreciates after hearing “other stories where [other NHL teams] are not as involved” in their prospects’ development.

Those discussions have paid off. So has Ludwinski’s summer training, which involved adding about six pounds — from 177 to 183 pounds — to his 5-11 frame.

He focused on the edge work and acceleration in his skating, and he shot countless pucks on goalies at a goalie school, which softened his hands so he can control the puck just as well even at higher speeds.

The snowballing confidence created by his in-season success has understandably helped, too.

“I’ve been confident in my play because I’ve been playing really well,” Ludwinski said. “This is my third year in this league, and I’ve been a top player on this team for two years now, so I’m used to having the puck on my stick and carrying it.

“It’s just fun for me being the guy with the puck, being the facilitator and trying to make plays. I find it fun trying to see how creative I can get.”

What Eaton said about Ludwinski playing closer to his future identity — likely as a versatile bottom-six center with a forechecking specialty and some secondary scoring contributions as a playmaker — is notable. He will probably end up in the AHL next year, and it’s a lot easier to make that jump for someone already embracing a pro style.

In the meantime, the Hawks will simply root for Ludwinski to maintain this breakout OHL campaign.

“It’s great for us because that simpler, more efficient game has also translated into much better offensive output,” Eaton said. “When those two [things] go together, that’s a recipe for success.”

