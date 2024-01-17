Blackhawks-Sabres game postponed to Thursday due to weather in Buffalo

The Blackhawks at Sabres game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Thursday at 6 p.m. Chicago time due to hazardous winter weather in Buffalo, the NHL announced.

The Western New York region has been swamped by snowfall in recent days, and another foot or more is forecasted to fall Wednesday. Travel has been temporarily banned in Downtown Buffalo due to the conditions.

The Hawks’ flight was able to successfully land in Buffalo on Tuesday night after their home win over the Sharks, but they’ll now be stuck there for an extra day. The postponement creates an unexpected back-to-back since they’re scheduled to host the Islanders on Friday back at the United Center.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz had publicly pleaded with the league to postpone the game earlier Wednesday. There may have been some reluctance since it was scheduled to be a TNT national broadcast, but the safe call was eventually made.

Come Thursday, the Hawks will seek to earn their first win in Buffalo since February 2019; they’ve lost each of their last two trips there in overtime.