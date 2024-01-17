The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks-Sabres game postponed to Thursday due to weather in Buffalo

With heavy snowfall yet again forecasted for Buffalo on Wednesday, the game — originally slated to be a TNT national broadcast — was pushed back a day by the NHL.

By  Ben Pope
 Updated  
SHARE Blackhawks-Sabres game postponed to Thursday due to weather in Buffalo
Snowfall in Buffalo led to the Blackhawks-Sabres game’s postponement to Thursday.

Snowfall in Buffalo led to the Blackhawks-Sabres game’s postponement to Thursday.

Carolyn Thompson/AP

The Blackhawks at Sabres game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Thursday at 6 p.m. Chicago time due to hazardous winter weather in Buffalo, the NHL announced.

The Western New York region has been swamped by snowfall in recent days, and another foot or more is forecasted to fall Wednesday. Travel has been temporarily banned in Downtown Buffalo due to the conditions.

The Hawks’ flight was able to successfully land in Buffalo on Tuesday night after their home win over the Sharks, but they’ll now be stuck there for an extra day. The postponement creates an unexpected back-to-back since they’re scheduled to host the Islanders on Friday back at the United Center.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz had publicly pleaded with the league to postpone the game earlier Wednesday. There may have been some reluctance since it was scheduled to be a TNT national broadcast, but the safe call was eventually made.

Come Thursday, the Hawks will seek to earn their first win in Buffalo since February 2019; they’ve lost each of their last two trips there in overtime.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks need Cole Guttman’s shoot-first mentality to spread to other forwards
In battle between NHL’s worst, Blackhawks beat Sharks after nine-round shootout
Blackhawks notes: Rem Pitlick finding ‘soft spots’ on makeshift first line
Jason Dickinson signs two-year extension with Blackhawks, resolving trade question quickly
Connor Bedard resumes skating Monday, just seven days after jaw surgery
Breaking down Blackhawks’ play, adjustments without Connor Bedard
The Latest
Cinderella___credit___Cory_Weaver___San_Francisco_Opera.jpeg
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 18-24: The Mix
The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, a play starring Dana Delaney and a ‘Ted Lasso’ star’s comedy shows are among the entertainment highlights of the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s campaign has returned more than $50,000 in contributions, much of it from city contractors.
The Watchdogs
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s campaign returns contributions improperly accepted from city contractors
Johnson’s campaign fund held on to other questionable contributions. Sitting mayors are barred from accepting contributions from city contractors and city lobbyists.
By Robert Herguth and Tim Novak
 
A still from video showing a man fatally hit by semi while being chased by Chicago police last month,
Police Reform
Video shows man being fatally struck by semi as he flees Chicago cops on West Side
The officers chased Vesmo Banks, 35, after they saw him leave a stolen vehicle last month, police said.
By Tom Schuba
 
The Chicago Tribune printing plant, located at 777 W. Chicago Ave. in the River West neighborhood, pictured in May 2022.
Casinos and Gambling
Water pipes send Bally’s casino plan for hotel tower along Chicago Avenue down the drain
Leaders at the Rhode Island-based corporation are still working with the city to figure out where to eventually put a massive tower on the site that’s currently home to the Chicago Tribune printing plant at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
A courtroom sketch of six members and associates of the O Block faction of the Black Disciples was drawn during their trial for allegedly murdering rapper FBG Duck.
FBG Duck
Six reputed gang members found guilty in Gold Coast slaying of rapper FBG Duck: ‘O Block ... is done’
“Knowing that they will not do that to another family brings me comfort,” said Duck’s mother, LaSheena Weekly, who insisted the verdict marks the downfall of the O Block gang faction that warred with her son’s gang set.
By Tom Schuba
 