Saturday, January 6, 2024
Connor Bedard placed on injured reserve with fractured jaw as Blackhawks’ woes escalate

Nick Foligno was also placed on injured reserve with a fractured finger that he picked up while fighting Brendan Smith after his hit that injured Bedard on Friday. The Hawks acquired Rem Pitlick from the Penguins to try to fill out the forward roster.

By  Ben Pope
   
Connor Bedard was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie

Connor Bedard was placed on injured reserve with a fractured jaw on Saturday, representing the latest piece of bad news to a Blackhawks season laden with it.

The star rookie will likely miss somewhere in the range of four-to-six weeks due to the injury. Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner suffered a fractured jaw Dec. 8 and was ruled out for six weeks; he coincidentally returned to practice Saturday.

Bedard was leveled by Devils forward Brendan Smith in the Hawks’ 4-2 loss Friday and left the ice holding his face. He had just been named an All-Star earlier this week; he’ll likely now miss those festivities Feb. 1-3 in Toronto, as well as at least a dozen or so Hawks games.

Later in the game, Nick Foligno picked up an injury of his own while fighting Smith, trying to avenge Bedard. Foligno was also placed on injured reserve Saturday with a fractured finger, decimating the Hawks’ forward corps even further.

The Hawks are now missing eight NHL forwards due to injury: Taylor Hall (out for the season after ACL surgery), Andreas Athanasiou (out since Nov. 9 with a groin injury), Joey Anderson (out since Dec. 17 with an injury to his left shoulder), Taylor Raddysh (groin), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Foligno and Bedard.

In a meager but better-than-nothing attempt to address the woeful lack of depth, the Hawks made a trade with the Penguins, acquiring depth forward Rem Pitlick in exchange for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick.

Pitlick, 26, has tallied 54 points in 123 career NHL games over the past five seasons with the Predators, Wild and Canadiens. He had put up 24 points in 32 AHL games this season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

This story will be updated.

