The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 2, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Connor Bedard makes surprise cameo as passer in NHL All-Star skills competition

The Blackhawks’ star rookie snuck into Toronto on Friday night and, come Saturday night, was setting up one-timers by Mathew Barzal, Nathan MacKinnon and David Pastrnak.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Connor Bedard makes surprise cameo as passer in NHL All-Star skills competition
Connor Bedard made a cameo at All-Star Weekend after all.

Connor Bedard made a cameo at All-Star Weekend after all.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

TORONTO — A jaw injury couldn’t keep Connor Bedard away from NHL All-Star Weekend, even if it cost him an official spot on the roster.

The Blackhawks ’ star rookie snuck into Toronto on Friday night and, come Saturday night, made a surprise cameo appearance as a guest passer in the one-timer shooting portion of the All-Star skills competition.

The crowd at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto was far more engaged than last year’s crowd in Florida — partially because this year’s event seemed more organized with a faster pace and less dead time — and roared when Bedard was unexpectedly announced.

Bedard set up one-timers by the three right-handed shooters in the event: Islanders forward Mathew Barzal — a longtime friend from growing up in the Vancouver area — as well as Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Bruins forward David Pastrnak. MacKinnon and Pastrnak ended up with the two highest scores in the event, coincidentally or not.

Connor Bedard and Mathew Barzal share a laugh at the skills competition.

Connor Bedard and Mathew Barzal share a laugh at the skills competition.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Penguins star Sidney Crosby was the other guest passer and handled setting up Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov and Canucks forwards Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller.

The Hawks did not make Bedard available to speak to reporters.

Earlier Saturday morning, however, Bedard also accepted an award as the IIHF’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2023, posing fashionably for cameras as if his jaw had not been fractured less than a month ago.

He remains several weeks away from returning to regular-season action with the Hawks, with his original six-to-eight week recovery timeline suggesting Feb. 19 at Carolina would be the first possible date — barring an ahead-of-schedule return.

But he has been skating for several weeks and has clearly made some significant progress in his recovery.

When exactly he does return could make a big difference in ticket sales and team revenue, considering 10 of the Hawks’ next 11 games (through March 2) are at home. The team expects some of the lightest crowds of the season to attend the first few games, but as soon as Bedard steps back onto United Center ice, that will change.

It would be a shame if he misses the much-anticipated Feb. 25 game against the Red Wings, for example, which will also feature Chris Chelios’ jersey retirement and Patrick Kane’s return to Chicago.

In terms of the Calder Trophy race , Bedard still leads all NHL rookies in scoring — at least for the moment.

He touts 33 points in 39 games, leading Wild defenseman Brock Faber (29 points in 49 games), Wild forward Marco Rossi (28 points in 49 games) and Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli (27 points in 49 games). Fantilli was just ruled out for eight weeks with a lacerated calf muscle, but the Minnesota duo might be able to pass Bedard before he returns. He’ll have a good chance to pass them back, though, if he produces at the same pace as before.

It would be huge for the Hawks if he does, too, considering how horrendous they have been offensively without him.

But those are topics for a future day. This weekend, it’s simply nice the 18-year-old was still able to participate in some capacity in the All-Star Weekend he was initially chosen to be a key part of.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Corey Perry contract grievance against Blackhawks ‘threatened,’ deadline to file extended
Ex-Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat finding stability, reuniting with Patrick Kane in Detroit
Blackhawks’ 20-game road losing streak is unprecedented in recent NHL history
Landon Slaggert plans to sign with Blackhawks after excellent Notre Dame senior season ends
Blackhawks’ scoring hex worsens in shutout loss to Flames
Blackhawks goalie coach Jimmy Waite analyzes Arvid Soderblom’s struggles: ‘We still have faith’
The Latest
Rodney “Hot Rod” Phillips (third from right), with Deputy Chief Jon Hein of the Chicago Police Department on New Year’s Eve in downtown Chicago. Phillips and his anti-violence workers were helping keep teenagers from fighting.
The Watchdogs
Ex-Chicago gang leader’s third chance gets him an invitation to the White House
Rodney “Hot Rod” Phillips is a former Black Disciples member featured in “The Interrupters,” a documentary about felons hired to intervene in conflicts. But he wound up back in prison. “When I came home, I rededicated myself back to the work,” he says. “The flame was lit.”
By Frank Main
 
Bruce Springsteen poses with his aunt Dora Kirby (from left), mother Adele Springsteen, and aunt Ida Urbelis, at the Ellis Island Family Heritage Awards in 2010 in New York. Springsteen’s mother has died at age 98.&nbsp;
Music
Bruce Springsteen’s mother, a fan favorite who danced at his shows, dies at 98
Springsteen announced in an Instagram post that his mother, Adele Zerilli Springsteen, died Wednesday.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Bulls coach Billy Donovan walks the sideline during a January game against the Warriors.
Bulls
Bulls seem comfortable with doing nothing
Or maybe the team brain trust is just clueless on how to build a winner.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Chicago Cubs v Colorado Rockies
Cubs
Holy [expletive]! It’s February, and the Cubs still haven’t re-signed Cody Bellinger
Waiting to find out if president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is going to succeed or fail in the biggest offseason of his own career has become an excruciating ordeal.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Comfort Agboola (right), a teacher at the Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School in the Pullman neighborhood, cries as she is surprised with the news that she won the Milken Educator Award on Friday.
Education
South Side middle school teacher is sole Illinois winner of 2023-24 ‘Oscars of teaching’
Comfort Agboola of Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School, one of 75 recipients of the Milken Educator Awards nationwide, makes learning fun, her students say.
By Mohammad Samra
 