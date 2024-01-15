The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 15, 2024
Connor Bedard resumes skating Monday, just seven days after jaw surgery

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said this likely won’t change Bedard’s timeline of six-to-eight weeks, but the star rookie had been “begging” to at least get back on the ice.

By  Ben Pope
   
Connor Bedard before a recent Blackhawks game.

Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard resumed skating Monday.

AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Connor Bedard cannot be kept off the ice for long.

The Blackhawks’ star rookie, just seven days after undergoing surgery on his fractured jaw, resumed skating Monday at Fifth Third Arena.

After the team practice, Bedard, Nick Foligno — who broke his finger in the same Dec. 5 game when Bedard was injured — and Samuel Savoie — a prospect missing the season with a broken femur — all did non-contact drills with Hawks skills coach Brian Keane.

Bedard wore a full cage to protect his jaw but unsurprisingly looked as agile, adept and accurate as usual. Coach Luke Richardson said this quick return to the ice likely won’t change his timeline of six-to-eight weeks until he can return to action, though.

“He’s been begging [to get on the ice],” Richardson said. “They said it’s OK, but he’s been given specific instructions: he’s not allowed to take slap shots. So he’s not allowed to really clench [his jaw]. If they see that, they might pull the rug out from under him.

“He’s just eager, and it’ll be good for him to get moving. He just has to be very careful. ... [His jaw] is not completely wired shut, but there are elastic bands on it that keep it so there’s a minimal amount of movement.”

This story will be updated.

