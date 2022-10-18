The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls ready to tip-off season in Miami, and prove they can beat elite

With Patrick Williams now officially named the starting power forward on Tuesday, and a veteran core around him, the Bulls know if they want to be taken seriously this season, it starts on South Beach.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls ready to tip-off season in Miami, and prove they can beat elite
DeMar DeRozan

It was a seamless transition for the Bulls so far.

The players went from summer pick-up games, to fall preseason games.

But now the intensity gets real.

Welcome to the “Hunger Games.’’

That’s what awaits the Bulls on South Beach, as they tip off their regular season against Miami and the fabled “Heat Culture.’’

Few with the Bulls know that more than Goran Dragic, who spent seven seasons playing in Miami.

“It’s way different,’’ Dragic said recently, when describing life with the Heat. “I mean they hold you accountable. You have to [have] body fat [measured] every week, have to come in and do pre-practice, practice, every practice is basically Hunger Games. You have to put the pads on, tape your ankles, and it’s basically like [regular-season] games. Iron sharpens iron, and that’s how they approach it.’’

Basically, the very formula that the Bulls have struggled with the past few seasons, especially last year.

Teams with like or better talent, but more physicality gave this Bulls roster fits.

The 3-25 record against teams .600 or better last year – including the playoffs – wasn’t just a coincidence. It was who this team was.

An identity that has to be changed.

“Against those [elite] teams a year ago, we weren’t really as competitive as we needed to be,’’ coach Billy Donovan said of the opener against Miami. “Some of those games were close, but a lot of them, it wasn’t. And we’ve got to be able to take another step as a team.’’

And quickly.

There will be no easing into the 2022-23 schedule for the Bulls. Besides dealing with the Heat right off the tip, the home opener is against the up-and-arrived Cavaliers, there’s two games against Boston, Toronto, and New Orleans within the first 15 games, as well as meetings with Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

Always a realist, Donovan knows what last season looked like, and wants an early test for this group to see if lessons were learned.

“I do like the fact that we’re playing against a Miami, we’ve got Boston several times, we’ve got Cleveland on a back-to-back … we’re going to be against a lot of those [elite] teams because the East is so good,’’ Donovan added.

Right or wrong, the starting core of this Bulls team feels they should also be in that conversation of elite teams. A core that also included Patrick Williams, after he was officially named the starting power forward on Tuesday.

Then again, they’re supposed to feel that way, but there’s also a toll that needs to be paid to go along with that confidence.

Few know that more than veteran DeMar DeRozan, who is not only embracing the rough schedule out of the gate, but anxious to see how his teammates handle it.

“I don’t want no cakewalk,’’ DeRozan said. “I don’t want anything easy. Playing against the best should bring out the best in you. If you’re talking about anything like being a good team or the best, you gotta compete against it. You can’t run from it.’’

The good news for DeRozan & Co., they start the season relatively healthy. Sure, Lonzo Ball – arguably the best two-way player on the team – will be absent indefinitely after a second left knee surgery at the start of camp, but the coaching staff and front office knew this scenario was likely and had an entire camp to prepare for it.

Ayo Dosunmu won that starting point guard spot, and played well in all four preseason games, but the second-year player is about to really get tested.

He won’t be alone. Miami will test this entire group – starters and reserves.

“This is what you work so hard in the summer for, for moments like this,’’ DeRozan said. “You gotta look at it from that standpoint. That’s the beauty in it.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ hosts agree to contract extensions
Bulls’ new-look offense remains work in progress
Bulls guard Zach LaVine has fresh outlook after knee, contract issues fade into past
’Tis the season for Bulls to face some ghosts from the past
Polling Place: Where will the Bulls end up in the Eastern Conference standings?
NBA predictions for 2022-23: Second-round expectations for Bulls?
The Latest
The Mothman seemingly doing his taxes.
Chicago
The real ‘Mothman’ or merely a Halloween costume? A spooky Chicago icon makes an appearance
Can we count this as a “Mothman” sighting?
By Katelyn Haas
 
Obama_Early_Voting_Chicago.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Barack y Michelle Obama votan temprano en Chicago
Los Obama se encuentran en la ciudad durante unos días para asistir a eventos de la Fundación Obama.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Police, workers and officials from the city’s Department of Buildings look at a replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta.
News
Removal of beloved statue from shuttered church delayed
A group of protesters continues to resist a plan to move a replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta from the now-closed St. Adalbert Church to St. Paul’s Catholic Church, which is about a mile away.
By Michael Loria
 
Schubas Tavern
Crime
Former CEO of Schubas, Lincoln Hall pleads guilty to secretly recording nanny, others in the nude
Michael Johnston pleaded guilty to a single count of unauthorized videotaping and was sentenced to probation.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Lori Lightfoot on election night in April 2019.
City Hall
Lightfoot campaign raises $1 million in three months — but spends more than half of it
The mayor spent $607,449 of the $1 million she raised during the three-month period ending Sept. 30. Insiders call that a “burn rate,” and it could cause problems for her when the race shifts into high gear.
By Fran Spielman
 