Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Original image from Michael Jordan’s ‘spectacular move’ from 1991 Finals up for auction

The 11 inch-by-14 inch print is classified as a Type 1 photograph, meaning it is a first-generation image developed directly from the original negative, according to auction house PWCC Marketplace.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A first-generation image of Michael Jordan’s “spectacular move” from the 1991 NBA Finals is up for auction.

Courtesy PWCC Marketplace

An image of Michael Jordan’s “Phantom Move” from the 1991 NBA Finals is up for auction through Jan. 19.

The 11 inch-by-14 inch print is classified as a Type 1 photograph, meaning it is a first-generation image developed directly from the original negative, according to auction house PWCC Marketplace. The photo is stamped with photographer Carl Sissac’s signature along with a letter of authenticity.

“This is one of the best original prints of this moment that exists,” Nick Cepero, manager of memorabilia at PWCC Marketplace said in a statement. “It’s an incredible piece of Jordan’s legacy for both NBA and photography fans alike.”

Most fans remember announcer Marv Albert calling the basket “a spectacular move by Michael Jordan.”

The Bulls won Game 2 over Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers 107-86 and would win the series in five game. Jordan won his first Finals MVP Award.

