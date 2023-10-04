The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Michael Jordan joins Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans

Forbes announced that Jordan, with a net worth of $3 billion, became the first professional athlete to join the list.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Michael Jordan joins Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans
Michael Jordan looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500.

Michael Jordan, looking on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500, is the first pro athlete to make the Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Michael Jordan has joined yet another exclusive club.

Forbes announced that Jordan, with a net worth of $3 billion, became the first professional athlete to join its Forbes 400 list of wealthiest people in the United States. Elon Musk tops the list with a net worth of $251 billion.

Jordan selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion helped propel him into the Forbes list.

“Michael’s one of the few people that have had success three times,” Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Wizards, Mystics and Capitals, told Forbes. “A lot of entrepreneurs, they make it once. They have a big win, take their winnings, retire and [we] never hear from them again, or they try something a second time and it doesn’t work. He’s had three mega successes,” Leonis said, referring to Jordan’s career as a player and owner, and  Jordan brand at Nike.

Jordan, Tiger Woods and LeBron James, according to Forbes’ calculations, are the only professional athletes to become billionaires.

Though Jordan is now just a minority owner of the Hornets, he is still a co-owner of NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
New forward on the block Torrey Craig knows Bulls have lacked toughness
Aside from everything being terrible, don’t you just love Chicago sports?
Bulls vet DeMar DeRozan willing to open the wallet for Patrick Williams
Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic remains an unwilling participant in blame game
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball progressing but says there is no specific timeline for his return
Bulls and DeMar DeRozan in talks about an extension
The Latest
Chicago Bears Training Camp
Bears
Bears rule out Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson
Safety Eddie Jackson will miss his third straight game with a foot injury Thursday night, while cornerback Eddie Jackson will miss his second consecutive start with a hamstring problem.
By Patrick Finley
 
Torrey Craig and DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
New forward on the block Torrey Craig knows Bulls have lacked toughness
Sure, he went third person on Wednesday when discussing the toughness and winning attitude he was hoping to bring to the roster, and that starts with players being open with expressing their feelings. Training camp is a good place to build those habits.
By Joe Cowley
 
Joyce Chapman, a longtime Far South Side community activist and a former member of the Chicago Board of Education, died Sept. 27, 2023.
Obituaries
Joyce Chapman, longtime Far South Side advocate, dies at 67
“My mom would say to us, ‘Community work may not financially pay you what you feel like you should be paid, but it pays your soul,’” one of Ms. Chapman’s daughters said.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is expected to announce the league will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA plans to expand to San Francisco in 2025
The NBA’s Golden State Warriors will own the new franchise.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
An undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney’s office, Northern District of Illinois, shows alleged mob enforcer Frank “The German” Schweihs.
Crime
Brother of Berrios son-in-law James Weiss charged with lying about ties to mobster Frank ‘The German’ Schweihs
The indictment against Joseph Weiss was handed up in August 2022 but only unsealed this week. Prosecutors moved to keep it under seal in February, arguing the investigation “extends beyond Joseph Weiss, and is ongoing.”
By Jon Seidel
 