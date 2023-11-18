Bulls’ Alex Caruso showing long-range accuracy to go with short game

Alex Caruso is never going to apologize for the amount of work he puts into his short game in the offseason.

Considering he’s one of the best golfers on the Bulls roster, it shows.

The work he put into his “long game’’ on the basketball court, however? That’s also showing these days.

Not only did Caruso enter Saturday’s showdown with the Heat getting his second consecutive nod in the starting lineup, but he also came in as the team’s most accurate three-point shooter at 50%.

A number headed for a market correction? Likely, considering Caruso was a career 37.2% shooter from three, and never used the shot as a go-to. But that doesn’t mean he won’t stay effective from long range this season, especially with all the attention veterans like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic get from opposing defenses.

But Caruso’s secret sauce to why he improved from outside was interesting.

“This is probably the most unattached to results that I’ve been in my life basketball-wise as far as shots going in or out,’’ Caruso said. “And that’s probably why I’m making most of them. There’s a part of me that doesn’t care. If I’m open, I shoot it. I’m playing basketball, competing to win. If it’s the right shot, take it. Trust the work. I worked really hard this summer and this preseason and during the season. There’s no reason not to shoot them.’’

It doesn’t hurt that he also has teammates currently believing in his outside shot, and his ability to hit in the clutch.

“They trust me and when they see me open, they do a good job of hitting me on target,’’ Caruso said. “And then it’s just trusting the work.’’

His coach sure does.

Not only does Billy Donovan appreciate the work Caruso has put in on his three-ball, but the entire skillset and intangibles he brings every game. That’s why Donovan finally disregarded the minutes worries with Caruso and started him.

Considering the guard entered the Heat game with a plus/minus of plus-32 and the next closest teammate was Andre Drummond’s plus-5, Donovan had good reason.

“He’s very smart and bright, and he knows how to play the game,’’ Donovan said of Caruso. “But really anytime he’s out on the court for us we’ve had a lot of positive results from that.’’

Now it will come down to Donovan figuring out how to keep Caruso a starter, but also keep his minutes in that 24-26 territory each game.

Against Orlando on Friday, he played about six minutes in his first stint, but then sat almost 12 minutes of game time so he could finish the second and get some momentum going into the locker room. Against Miami, Donovan was forced to bring him back in during the first quarter after a quick breather because the Bulls were in such a hole to start the game.

Admittedly, that will be the jigsaw puzzle Donovan needs to figure out.

Welcome back Carter

Donovan has been trying to find consistent minutes for veteran guard Jevon Carter, as well as what grouping to use him with.

Carter played just 10 minutes in the loss to the Magic on Friday, but Donovan said it was more circumstance than a trend going forward.

“For me the last two games in particular, you’re just trying to find different combinations to get some rhythm, some energy,’’ Donovan said of Carter.

House call

Former Bulls great Dennis Rodman was introduced in the United Center in what was a rare appearance for the five-time NBA champion.

Rodman won three titles with the Bulls from 1996-98, retiring from the NBA in 2000.

