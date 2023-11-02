The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 2, 2023
Bulls reveal this season’s City Edition uniforms

This version, which will debut on Friday, honors Chicago Stadium.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Bulls are honoring the old Chicago Stadium with this season’s City Edition uniforms.

This year’s uniform pays homage to the original Madhouse on Madison.  The architectural elements of the building are highlighted on the uniform: 

• The placement of “Chicago,” representing the signage on the building’s exterior.

• The phrase “Madhouse on Madison,” paying tribute to the Stadium’s nickname.

• Two parallel stripes that run down each side, acknowledging the four-corner window patterning.

• A red satin lining honors the first event held at the stadium – a boxing match between light heavyweight champion Tommy Loughran and Mickey Walker.

Chicago Stadium opened in 1929 and first hosted the Bulls in 1967. The building was the team’s home during the first three-peat from 1991-93.

The uniforms will debut Friday in the Bulls’ In-Season Tournament opener vs. the Brooklyn Nets. The Bulls will also wear the uniforms for In-Season Tournament games on Nov. 17 vs. the Orlando Magic and Nov. 28 against the Celtics in Boston.

Six additional City Edition theme nights will be Nov. 30 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, Dec. 21 vs. the San Antonio Spurs, Jan. 30 vs. the Toronto Raptors, Feb. 27 vs. the Detroit Pistons, March 1 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, and April 1 vs. the Atlanta Hawks.

