Man stabbed during home invasion in Lincoln Park

A man was stabbed by another man who broke into a Lincoln Park home late Thursday, police said.
The victim, 26, was stabbed multiple times after the suspect broke into the home in the 2000 block of North Clifton Avenue around 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
The stabber ran away but police were able to identify him and place him into custody. Charges are pending.
The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.
The Latest
The woman seems to have lingering anger from her parents’ divorce and her mom’s remarriage 25 years ago.
Cory Ulmer’s family was told by the Cook County sheriff’s office that his death was the result of a medical emergency. But, according to an internal sheriff’s report obtained by Injustice Watch, correctional officers body-slammed and struck him several times in the minutes before he died.
The toll system hasn’t had cameras for years, despite the warnings to drivers about photo-enforced speed limits in work zones. The signs are on the Kennedy, too, though there haven’t been any speed cameras since the current massive construction project began there early last year.
But the win did nothing to change the fact that the night before, they’d stumbled to the halfway point of the season with a 4-3 loss that pushed their low-water mark to 37-44, seven games below .500.