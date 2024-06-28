The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 28, 2024
Crime News Lincoln Park

Man stabbed during home invasion in Lincoln Park

A suspect is in custody and the victim is in fair condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
No charges have been announced yet in the attack in the 2000 block of North Clifton Avenue.

A man was stabbed by another man who broke into a Lincoln Park home late Thursday, police said.

The victim, 26, was stabbed multiple times after the suspect broke into the home in the 2000 block of North Clifton Avenue around 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

The stabber ran away but police were able to identify him and place him into custody. Charges are pending.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

