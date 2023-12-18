Philly big man Joel Embiid gets 40 points, but Bulls get the last laugh

PHILADELPHIA – Nikola Vucevic had some jokes.

The Bulls center was asked what it’s like guarding the Philadelphia monster that is Joel Embiid, and as straight-faced as he could replied, “It’s very easy, you know …”

The joke could only last so long before he then gave a quick giggle and gave the real answer.

“It’s tough, especially when he gets it going like he did (Monday),” Vucevic said. “The mid-range, the three. It’s hard. And then if you try and close out a little harder to him he’s really good off that first step, and if he catches you it’s hard to get back in front because he’s so strong. Tough matchup. We tried to do our best. Some plays at the end we did a much better job.”

Specifically, the play that mattered most at the end.

Down by two with 16 seconds left and a six-game winning streak on the line, Philadelphia came out of the timeout, went to a pick-and-roll set with Tyrese Maxey and Embiid, with the hope that Embiid could at least tie the game and grab points 41 and 42 on the night.

One problem. Make that three.

Alex Caruso did a phenomenal job not getting caught up in the screen, and once the ball did get to Embiid on the roll, Coby White stepped in front, while Vucevic recovered to complete the wall and make the attempt tougher.

Embiid missed, and just like that the Bulls (11-17) had arguably their most significant win of the season in the 108-104 victory.

“We suffered in the Miami game at the end with those offensive rebounds,” coach Billy Donovan said of that final stand. “Vooch did a great job in the coverage, Coby was there for support, and Vooch was able to get back. And even when Embiid put the ball up on the glass, the play is not over with his size and length. For DeMar (DeRozan) to have the wherewithal to go up and grab the rebound, those were the plays that got us beat in Miami (on Saturday).”

Lesson learned.

Now, can it be sustained? That always seems to be the question with this group, but 6-3 in their last nine games – coincidentally the same nine games in which they’ve been without Zach LaVine (right foot) – isn’t just dumb luck in Donovan’s opinion.

“Philly is an elite team in the Eastern Conference,” Donovan said. “We’ve competed well against the better teams.

“The most important thing is the connectedness of the 32 assists, sharing the basketball, covering for each other … the extra passing, taking charges. Those are all things that to me about being connected. And I just believe the more connected you are as a team, ‘You know what, I don’t want to let this guy down next to me. I’ve got a responsibility to him.’ We’re starting to at least get to that part where you can feel that.”

Just not early on against the 76ers (18-8), especially after falling behind 16-4 right off the tip.

As he has most of the last month, however, Coby White started cooking and the rest of his teammates got out of the kitchen.

White scored seven straight points to put the Bulls back in business, and by the time the second quarter started the Bulls had the one-point lead. A lead they would build up to 11, taking that into the halftime locker room.

The 76ers made a run in the third quarter, but every Philadelphia push was met with push back from the visiting team. That’s why six Bulls players finished in double figures with White leading the way with 24 points and Vucevic with 23.

“It’s a big win for us,” Vucevic added. “Hopefully we’re on a good path and we can continue that way.”



