Scottie Pippen, other ex-teammates, head Down Under for ‘No Bull Tour’

The music just won’t stop on the Last Dance.

Former Bulls players Scottie Pippen, Luc Longley and Horace Grant will be in Australia for the “No Bull Tour.” The trio will speak about the 1990s championship dynasty as well as offer their points of view about the 2020 ESPN documentary series “The Last Dance.”

"It's gonna be a no bulls--t tour," Grant said in a promotional video. “I’ll tell you this – the X factor in the first three and the second three, I would have kicked Dennis Rodman’s ass. Come out, get the tickets, and you’ll hear a lot.”

''This is going to be a no bull***t tour'' 👀



You won't want to miss this... 13 rings, 1 stage and absolutely NO BULL 🐂



It all starts this weekend, get your tickets now - https://t.co/bZYgB6rFTw ✨ pic.twitter.com/1g2CSazaRU — NBL (@NBL) February 21, 2024

It’s no secret that Pippen is not a fan of Jordan or the documentary.

In his autobiography “Unguarded,” Pippen criticized how “The Last Dance” gave outsized credit to Jordan for the Bulls’ championship era while giving short shrift to the rest of the team.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates. Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director,” Pippen wrote.

The No Bull Tour begins Friday in Hobart, and makes stops in Melbourne and Sydney. The NBL, Australia’s professional basketball league, is a co-sponsor of the tour.

