Injured Zach LaVine defiantly optimistic in his standing with Bulls

LOS ANGELES – The right foot was still in a boot and there was an obvious limp, but Zach LaVine’s confidence remained 100% healthy, bordering on assertive.

The Bulls’ two-time All-Star met with the media on Saturday for the first time since undergoing season-ending surgery in early February, and was asked what his feelings were about the idea the team was functioning better on both ends of the floor without him.

“Everybody has their own opinion to that,” LaVine responded. “From (certain media members), to (executive vice president of basketball operations) Arturas (Karnisovas) at the front office, but my main objective is to go out there and help the guys play and be myself out there,” LaVine said. “When I’m on the court I know I make an impact most of the time, offensively, but defensively as well.”

That wasn’t necessarily the issue with LaVine and the team trying to trade him before he went down with the injury, however, even though they were 32-26 in games he’s missed since the latest core was put together.

The issue was at what cost?

LaVine was signed to a max five-year, $215-million contract in the 2022 offseason, and was only in Year 2 of it before the trade rumors again resurfaced entering this season.

It didn’t help his cause that LaVine and his representation then opted to put it out there that they were all for the Bulls moving him just three weeks into the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Bulls did all they could to oblige, but sources told the Sun-Times that the landscape for another team to take on LaVine and his contract was barren. There was speculation that Detroit could be a destination, but LaVine soon had surgery on the foot, ending that possibility.

How much of the Detroit talk was actual reality, however? Very little, according to a source close to the situation, as the Sun-Times reported in mid-February that it never reached anything deemed serious.

LaVine was asked about the latest batch of trade rumors he had to deal with and was again relatively unfazed.

Enough so that he never even took advantage of Karnisovas’ open-door policy to discuss it.

“Nah, there’s a lot of things that don’t bug me,” LaVine said. “My name has been circulating around more than once from the beginning of my career to now. If I let peoples’ opinions bug me or influence me I wouldn’t be where I’m at today, so I go out there and keep doing me. Haven’t really talked to anybody, but we’ll continue to push forward.”

The good news from LaVine was that push could come sooner than later.

Originally, he was given a four-to-six month window after having the non-union Jones fracture repaired, but sounded very optimistic that basketball activity would be happening earlier than that.

“In about three weeks, I get the boot taken off,” LaVine said. “But I should be good. I think the recovery is three to four months. I’m a little bit ahead of schedule right now, so let’s hope it stays that way.

“I don’t have a lot of pain. They said everything looks good. So hopefully the next update is as good as the last one.”

One topic LaVine wasn’t going to address was the idea that he and his camp opted for surgery rather than go to Detroit. Basically, a conspiracy theory with very little legs.

“It sucked man,” LaVine said when he heard the diagnosis. “I was pretty much trying to figure out every way not to. You never want to have surgery. But I got to a conclusion especially with what the doctor was telling me was your pain level and this thing isn’t going to heal on its own.”