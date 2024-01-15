Bulls forward Patrick Williams still searching for some consistency

CLEVELAND – Patrick Williams first has to find his way back from a right ankle strain that has been keeping him sidelined.

He did try warming up before the game with the Cavaliers, but the decision was made to give it at least until Thursday in Toronto.

Once that obstacle is in the rearview mirror then Williams can try and find his way back to consistency.

That’s been a bit trickier for the fourth-year Bulls forward.

He continued taking strides in that area, evident by his December when Zach LaVine and Torrey Craig were sidelined with injuries, and Nikola Vucevic also went down for a spell.

All Williams did was average 33 minutes per game, putting up 14.1 points and grabbing 4.4 rebounds, while shooting 52.1% from the field and 50% from three-point range, mostly as a starter.

But with LaVine and Vucevic back, and Williams returning to his bench role, six points per game, 2.6 rebounds, and now the injury.

The map has changed, and Williams again has to get out the compass and find a direction.

“Obviously being without Zach for a while, Vooch was out for a bit, and certain guys had to step up,” Williams said on Monday. “We took care of that and we handled our business doing that, but just because those guys are back it’s still on me and everyone else to continue playing like we were before and understanding that’s when we’re at our best. It’s about finding those opportunities again, understanding where they come from.

“When guys are out – All-Star-caliber guys – it finds you through the way we’re playing, the offense that we have. Now it’s ‘OK, those guys are back,’ but still finding those opportunities even when the touches go down. It gets back to offensive rebounding, transition points, catch-and-shooting, just be in as many actions as possible.”

And be in the right headspace. That’s where veteran DeMar DeRozan comes in. Like he has throughout his stay with the Bulls, DeRozan has no problem playing mental sensei for Williams.

“What I try to explain to Pat is everything you go through as a young guy will mold you and turn you into the pro you need to be,” DeRozan said. “Right now it can be tough trying to constantly figure out what’s needed from him, but my thing is once you get it you’ll find the appreciation of the ups and downs. Look how long it took (Coby White), and I don’t think he’d have the resiliency he has now if he didn’t go through all the stuff he did earlier in his career.”

DeRozan was speaking from experience. His rookie year with Toronto was a mind game on when he would play, even when he was a starter.

“The last 15 games of the season, they took me out of the starting lineup completely,” DeRozan said. “That was heartbreaking at the time, but it put me in a different mindset to want so much more.

“Pat will get there.”

Hustle & Flow

As LaVine was preparing to return to the mix off of his right foot injury, there were some concerns on how he would integrate himself back into a team that went 10-7 without him.

Those concerns have been mostly squashed since. While LaVine’s usage rate and field goal attempts are all down, he is still finding ways to impact the game without messing with the ball movement that went on without him.

“I think (LaVine’s) flowing really well,” teammate Alex Caruso said. “When he gets to the paint, he’s making really good reads and not forcing anything. When he does that, he plays better and it makes our offense easier. It simplifies stuff for us.”

