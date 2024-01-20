The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

No Zach LaVine? No problem, as Bulls crush Grizzlies

The Bulls went 10-7 when LaVine was sidelined with an injury to his right foot, and they picked up right where they left off now that he is out with a sprained right ankle.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE No Zach LaVine? No problem, as Bulls crush Grizzlies
Grizzlies_Bulls_Basketball.jpg

DeMar DeRozan (from left), Coby White and Nikola Vucevic celebrate after White scored in the second half of the Bulls’ victory against the Grizzlies on Saturday at the United Center.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

The Bulls had some stagnant moments in their game Saturday against the Grizzlies.

That was particularly true early on, when they looked more like a G League team than an NBA squad in the first five minutes against a completely undermanned Grizzlies team missing eight players.

No one said life without guard Zach LaVine is always going to be easy.

Until it is.

The Bulls eventually righted the ship and took full control of the game, blowing out the Grizzlies 125-96.

It was just the latest reminder that life without LaVine goes on.

In the Bulls’ victory Thursday in Toronto, LaVine sprained his right ankle while driving to the hoop, tried to come back and play, then was pulled by coach Billy Donovan when it was obvious he wasn’t right.

LaVine had a scan Friday, and now the Bulls are looking at another stint without him. He likely will miss at least the next week.

The good news is that Bulls improved to 11-7 without LaVine going back to the injured right foot that cost him 17 games.

The bad news is that this latest injury isn’t exactly going to help LaVine’s trade stock after the Bulls were doing all they could to try to muster up a market for his services. Now it isn’t only his max contract that will be an obstacle; it’s his availability, too.

Either way, the Bulls’ mentality remained that the show must go on.

‘‘I think, naturally, it’s a next-guy-up mentality with this team,’’ forward Patrick Williams said. ‘‘We’ve shown that really over the years, but especially this year. We’ve done a good job of knowing what works, and I think that’s the sign of a good team.

‘‘The good teams know how to still win games when they’re missing key pieces. For us, it’s about playing with pace, getting downhill, knowing shots may not fall as easily as they do when [LaVine’s] playing. But getting stops defensively and getting out in transition, I think we’re still pretty good.’’

The Grizzlies found that out in the second half, when the Bulls turned a nail-biter into a laugher, outscoring them 75-56 in the final two quarters on their way to improving to 21-23.

And it was an equal opportunity showcase, with seven players scoring in double figures. Ayo Dosunmu led the way with 20 points, and DeMar DeRozan chipped in 18 to go with eight assists.

‘‘It’s definitely a challenge [for the opposing defense] because you really can’t key into one guy,’’ Dosunmu said of how the scoring load was shared. ‘‘It just makes it so we can get downhill more, make plays for each other and create open shots. Then it leads to us getting offensive rebounds and things of that nature.’’

That’s why Donovan again was asked whether the product was better without LaVine.

‘‘Clearly the first 15 games of the year when we were whole, we did not play up to our standard, our capabilities,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘[Since then], we won games when Vooch [Nikola Vucevic] was out; we lost games when Vooch was out. We won games when Zach’s been out; we’ve lost games when Zach was out. We’ve played in a way that I think is good basketball.

‘‘I do think anytime you lose a high-quality player like Zach, it hurts your team at any point and time. His skill set and the things he can do as far as driving it and his ability to assist and get other guys involved help our team. I like when our team is whole.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls forward Patrick Williams might be dealing with his ankle issue all season
Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan might have finally found his ‘Boy Wonder’
Bulls beat new-look Raptors but continue slow-playing the trade front
Communication key for Bulls’ Patrick Williams moving forward
Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies at 46 after heart attack
Passing fancy? Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic is finally in a good place
The Latest
Thornton’s Morez Johnson (21) works the ball along the baseline against Benet’s Colin Stack (42).
High School Basketball
Thornton’s Morez Johnson shrugs off a dislocated finger, hands Benet its first home loss since 2020
Morez Johnson, a 6-9 Illinois recruit, hasn’t wasted his senior year trying to show what he can do on the perimeter. He’s spent his season battling and dominating in the post.
By Michael O’Brien
 
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
NFL
49ers rally to beat Packers, advance to NFC title game
Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:07 to play, and the 49ers mounted their first second-half comeback of the season to beat the Packers 24-21.
By Josh Dubow | Associated Press
 
Kenwood’s Chris Riddle (10) shoots the ball in the game against Mount Carmel during the When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet.
High School Basketball
Chris Riddle’s big game gives Kenwood a signature win over Mount Carmel
The revitalized DePaul recruit scored 31 points to lead the Broncos to an 82-70 win against Mount Carmel at the When Sides Collide Shootout.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A man died in a crash May 5, 2020, on I-80 near Morris.
News
4 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for allegedly trying to walk onto Stevenson Expressway
Husam Marajda, an organizer with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network of Chicago, said local and state police officers blocked a car caravan from driving onto the expressway and so a group of people got out of their cars and started to walk.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Patrick Williams
Bulls
Bulls forward Patrick Williams might be dealing with his ankle issue all season
Williams played in all 82 games last season, but his ailing right ankle already has cost him three games this season and doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.
By Joe Cowley
 