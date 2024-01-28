Gettin’ the boot: Bulls forward Patrick Williams sidelined again

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forward Patrick Williams played in all 82 games for the Bulls last season. Counting the two play-in games, make that 84.

But he is getting a daily reminder of just how special that accomplishment was.

After missing three games this season with discomfort in his right ankle, Williams was in a walking boot Sunday and dealing with an injury to his left foot.

It was enough of a concern that a doctor in Los Angeles told Williams he needed to get further imaging when the Bulls return Monday to Chicago.

‘‘It’s something that’s kind of bothered him, but he’s been able to play through it,’’ coach Billy Donovan said. ‘‘He’s been dealing with it, but it’s nothing that’s prevented him from playing.

‘‘But I think it got to a point after the Lakers game [Thursday] that he was having a lot of discomfort there, so he ended up going to see a doctor out in L.A. They just recommended keeping his foot immobilized for right now.

‘‘The biggest thing we’ve got to do is bring him back to Chicago, and there will be a lot more imaging just to see where he’s at.’’

Williams might not be done missing games, either. There’s a good chance he will have missed at least six by late next week.

‘‘It’s definitely something you don’t take for granted,’’ Williams said of his perfect attendance last season. ‘‘It’s a lot of luck that has to be involved in it to do that. A lot of routine work and maintenance work and luck, too. Good luck, bad luck, whatever the case may be. I’m here now. I’m trying to do everything I can to make sure I feel as close to 100% as possible.”

If there was a bit of good news for Williams, it was that he didn’t sound overly concerned. That’s why the idea of wearing the boot didn’t sit well with him.

‘‘Hell, no,’’ he said. ‘‘I know what it looks like to wear a boot. You never want to just have to wear one of those. But they spoke to me about the benefit of wearing it and kind of de-loading it for a couple of days.’’

The Craig front

Forward Torrey Craig hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 18 while dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. And while it was expected to be an injury that might sideline him for up to two months, he made some progress on the West Coast trip.

Donovan said Craig went through his first non-contact practice Saturday and came out of it with no setbacks.

‘‘He’s running, he’s cutting,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘He’s definitely progressing and getting better.’’

The good news for Craig is that after the Bulls play back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday, they play only once in the five days after that. That means plenty of practice time for him to get reacclimated.

Captain America

Guard Alex Caruso was chosen to be in the 40-player pool for Team USA and the Olympics this summer, and he made it clear that he will have a very simple approach if he makes the team.

‘‘The reason I’m selected in the 40-player player pool is because of the things I do well,’’ Caruso said. ‘‘I don’t need to try and be anybody that I’m not.’’

