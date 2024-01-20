Bulls forward Patrick Williams might be dealing with his ankle issue all season

It would be much easier for Bulls forward Patrick Williams if the adrenaline of the game would ease the pain in his right ankle.

Unfortunately for him, however, that isn’t the case. And it doesn’t sound as though it will be the case anytime soon.

Williams was discussing his ankle issue Saturday and was asked whether he at least is able to gauge when he’s having a good day or a bad day with it. His reply was a revealing one.

‘‘To be honest, I haven’t had many good days,’’ Williams said. ‘‘It’s just more of, ‘Can I play through it? Is this a feeling that I can play through or not? Can I cut? Can I jump?’

‘‘That’s pretty much the feel I’m trying to get, whether it’s pregame, practice or whatever the case may be. ‘Can I cut? Can I move?’ Hopefully the answer is always yes, but there’s times where [it’s], ‘Ah, I can’t really move and cut and jump the way I’m used to.’ ’’

Those are the days he has sat out of games — three so far this season. While that might not seem like a lot, Williams played in all 82 games last season, so there’s a badge of courage attached to that.

This season, however, Williams is just trying to make it to the next game. And when he does play, he has to manage the pain to be effective.

There were some good moments Saturday against the Grizzlies, such as the three-pointer he stepped into in the first quarter. But there were also some moments in which the explosiveness just wasn’t there, such as a drive to the hoop that he left on the side of the rim in the second quarter.

From the way Williams made it sound, his expectation is that this will be a seasonlong issue. But February might offer some relief, given the fact the Bulls will have some time off for the All-Star break.

Minute men

With guard Zach LaVine out with a sprained right ankle, that meant more minutes for Dalen Terry and Jevon Carter.

Terry had jumped ahead of Carter in the rotation when LaVine was healthy, but coach Billy Donovan now will be leaning on both, getting back to a true nine-man rotation.

‘‘During the course of an NBA season, you’re going to have guys out,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘It gives an opportunity for someone that hadn’t had those number of minutes. The injuries are just a part of it. I think our guys should have confidence. Not every guy is going to be in the rotation when we’re whole.

‘‘I’m pleased with the way the group has responded with injuries. I think we’ve responded well. It’s not to say we’ve always won, but I think the guys that have gotten the opportunity have kept themselves ready when it was time to play.’’

If Donovan wants to use a 10th player in the rotation, keep an eye on rookie Julian Phillips, who was recalled from the G League’s Windy City Bulls.

Familiar faces

Not only was former NBA MVP Derrick Rose back at the United Center — he’s with the Grizzlies but injured — but another key player from those Rose-led teams was also in attendance.

Former Bulls center Joakim Noah stopped by the morning shootaround to visit with Rose, then was introduced on the scoreboard during the game.

