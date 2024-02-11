Bulls’ Billy Donovan keeps pushing forward while minutes police hide

ATLANTA – It was the big lie sold to the NBA community and fan base.

The false narrative that somehow former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau was running his players into the ground by overplaying them.

Dished out in a bowl by his then-front office and slurped up by many.

Facts be damned. The binoculars were out, the fingers were on the sirens, and the minutes police were on full surveillance, trying to take shots at Thibodeau despite a successful tenure.

Yet, just once under Thibodeau did the Bulls have a player in the top three in total minutes played, when Luol Deng finished the 2010-11 campaign behind Monta Ellis and LaMarcus Aldridge with 3,207.9 minutes.

Fast forward to Sunday and the Billy Donovan Bulls.

Leading the NBA in minutes played is Bulls guard Coby White with 1,924 total, followed in second by DeMar DeRozan with 1,917. Not a peep.

That’s because this Bulls front office isn’t trying to undercut the coach, and the coach understands that players play. Much like Thibodeau did, Donovan is very good at sitting his heavy-minute guys in between games by giving frequent practices off, but Donovan also understands the importance of winning games and making sure the best players are on the floor as long as possible.

His players feel the same way.

That’s why when DeRozan was asked after the loss to the Magic about the idea of leading the league in minutes played at his age was a thought in the preseason, he didn’t hesitate to answer.

“I just always love hoopin’. I play all summer for free,” DeRozan said. “When you’re playing for an organization and something is on the line, I want to play every single second, minute, opportunity, (that) I can. That’s why I pride myself on not missing games.”

That’s also what DeRozan prepares for in the offseason with one of the more rigorous training programs an NBA player can go through.

And for a Bulls team that currently sits in the No. 9 spot of the Eastern Conference, desperately trying to find a foothold and give themselves better positioning, time on the bench for DeRozan and White is time lost.

“I’m pretty sure everybody is tired,” DeRozan said. “It’s that time of the season where everybody is just waiting for the (All-Star) break.

“But we gotta lay it all out on the line every game. Every game is important whether we got a full team or limited guys. I don’t want to leave one minute untouched if it was up to me, just so we can win a game.”

White is cut from the same fabric.

“It is what it is,” White said. “We got two more games until the break, so we have to finish off strong.”

Then the hope is that help will be on the way.

The Bulls are in the buyout market and were sniffing around Kyle Lowry before he opted for Philadelphia. That doesn’t mean they still won’t go shopping, however.

“If there’s someone who has an interest or they feel like it would be a good fit, they’ll bring me in and we’d probably get on the phone with the player,” coach Billy Donovan said of the process the Bulls take. “But as of right now, nothing has moved forward in terms of any plans. Now they’re not opposed to bringing somebody in, but I think they’re certainly going to talk to representation and see where things are at with certain players.

“There are a lot of variables that go into the buyout market and what guys are looking for.”

