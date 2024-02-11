The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls’ Billy Donovan keeps pushing forward while minutes police hide

Former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau was often criticized for the minutes he put on his players, but fast forward years later and it’s Donovan that could have two players that lead the league in total minutes played. Yet, no complaints around him, and his players are embracing it.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls’ Billy Donovan keeps pushing forward while minutes police hide
Coby White and DeMar DeRozan

Coby White and DeMar DeRozan are on pace to finish one and two, respectively, in total minutes played this season, and neither Bull is even close to complaining.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

ATLANTA – It was the big lie sold to the NBA community and fan base.

The false narrative that somehow former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau was running his players into the ground by overplaying them.

Dished out in a bowl by his then-front office and slurped up by many.

Facts be damned. The binoculars were out, the fingers were on the sirens, and the minutes police were on full surveillance, trying to take shots at Thibodeau despite a successful tenure.

Yet, just once under Thibodeau did the Bulls have a player in the top three in total minutes played, when Luol Deng finished the 2010-11 campaign behind Monta Ellis and LaMarcus Aldridge with 3,207.9 minutes.

Fast forward to Sunday and the Billy Donovan Bulls.

Leading the NBA in minutes played is Bulls guard Coby White with 1,924 total, followed in second by DeMar DeRozan with 1,917. Not a peep.

That’s because this Bulls front office isn’t trying to undercut the coach, and the coach understands that players play. Much like Thibodeau did, Donovan is very good at sitting his heavy-minute guys in between games by giving frequent practices off, but Donovan also understands the importance of winning games and making sure the best players are on the floor as long as possible.

His players feel the same way.

That’s why when DeRozan was asked after the loss to the Magic about the idea of leading the league in minutes played at his age was a thought in the preseason, he didn’t hesitate to answer.

“I just always love hoopin’. I play all summer for free,” DeRozan said. “When you’re playing for an organization and something is on the line, I want to play every single second, minute, opportunity, (that) I can. That’s why I pride myself on not missing games.”

That’s also what DeRozan prepares for in the offseason with one of the more rigorous training programs an NBA player can go through.

And for a Bulls team that currently sits in the No. 9 spot of the Eastern Conference, desperately trying to find a foothold and give themselves better positioning, time on the bench for DeRozan and White is time lost.

“I’m pretty sure everybody is tired,” DeRozan said. “It’s that time of the season where everybody is just waiting for the (All-Star) break.

“But we gotta lay it all out on the line every game. Every game is important whether we got a full team or limited guys. I don’t want to leave one minute untouched if it was up to me, just so we can win a game.”

White is cut from the same fabric.

“It is what it is,” White said. “We got two more games until the break, so we have to finish off strong.”

Then the hope is that help will be on the way.

The Bulls are in the buyout market and were sniffing around Kyle Lowry before he opted for Philadelphia. That doesn’t mean they still won’t go shopping, however.

“If there’s someone who has an interest or they feel like it would be a good fit, they’ll bring me in and we’d probably get on the phone with the player,” coach Billy Donovan said of the process the Bulls take. “But as of right now, nothing has moved forward in terms of any plans. Now they’re not opposed to bringing somebody in, but I think they’re certainly going to talk to representation and see where things are at with certain players.

“There are a lot of variables that go into the buyout market and what guys are looking for.”

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls stumble in key matchup against Magic, letting a tough one slip away
Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas isn’t the only one to blame for this mess
Here to stay? DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls to win, shows staying power
Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas silent as NBA trade deadline comes and goes
Center Andre Drummond could be the only move Bulls make at deadline
As trade talks heat up around Bulls, players make statement comeback
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot during robbery in Humboldt Park
About 11:50 p.m., the man, 35, was in the 3400 block of West Huron Street when he was approached by two attackers who took his belongings and shot him as he fled, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man attacking pedestrians was critically injured when he was struck by a hammer and tased by police Feb. 10, 2024 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Man attacking pedestrians struck with hammer, tased by police in Norwood Park
The man, 36, was attacking people around 11:50 p.m. in the 7300 block of West Summerdale Avenue when one of the victims he attacked struck him in the head with a hammer, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Blackhawks attendance at the United Center has been strong this season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ attendance back near top of NHL, thanks to broadened demographics
Connor Bedard is the No. 1 thing bringing fans to the United Center this season, but growth in the female and non-white sectors of the Hawks’ fan base has helped maintain the attendance average of 18,799.
By Ben Pope
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Graduations, parties interfere with my great Chicago summer weekends
Warm-weather lover wants to spend nice days at the lake house and wishes social events weren’t always getting in the way.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Colin Egglesfield.
Someone in Chicago
Someone in Chicago slept with his fiancée’s best friend (in a movie)
Colin Egglesfield, star of “Something Borrowed,” shares advice on life and building confidence to put yourself out there.
By Ismael Pérez
 