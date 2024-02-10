Bulls stumble in key matchup with Magic, letting a tough one slip away

ORLANDO, Fla. – The trade deadline and all the hype surrounding it was finally in the rearview mirror for the Bulls.

Sure, they didn’t stop to even gas up, but the mindset on Saturday was only look forward.

Pretty easy for coach Billy Donovan.

“For me, I wouldn’t necessarily use the word relief,” Donovan said of life after the deadline. “We had talked about it that going in and speculating what our team is and isn’t going to look like, I’ve always taken the approach, ‘This is our team.’ Now if it changes then you have to adjust.

“At least for me, I thought that was always a good approach for me. I think when you start speculating, you lose sight of the group that you have in front of you because those decisions are not decisions you necessarily have control over. For me it wasn’t like the trade deadline passed and I was like, ‘Oh wow, what a relief this was …’ “

The problem for Donovan was he wouldn’t find relief in the game against the Magic, either.

Despite building an 11-point lead in the third quarter, the Bulls (25-28) fell apart in the fourth and the overtime, losing a crucial game to an Orlando team that was just ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings 114-108.

“Yeah, we’re just trying to get every single win we can get,” veteran forward DeMar DeRozan said, when asked if the loss to the Magic had a little more sting to it. “We’re desperate, trying to get every win. We’re right there, trying to string every game we can together.

“You don’t want to drop games like this. There’s nothing we can do about it now. Get ready for Atlanta (on Monday), beat Atlanta, get on to the next one.”

Another crucial one, considering the Hawks only trail the Bulls by a game for the No. 9 spot.

Trailing by three with under two minutes left in regulation, DeRozan had a layup blocked by Goga Bitadze, and then Franz Wagner hit two free throws to increase the deficit to five.

No problem for Ayo Dosunmu, who had a nasty one-handed slam, and then off the Magic (29-24) miss it was DeRozan scoring the hoop with harm, completing the three-point play with 45.9 seconds left.

Neither team could cash in, sending it to the extra stanza.

That’s when the Magic (29-24) really took over, starting with another Wagner basket – he ended the night with 36 – and then a Bitadze dunk.

The Bulls spent the rest of the overtime trying to play catchup, and when DeRozan missed an easy dunk with 8.1 seconds left and trailing by four that was it.

“I thought we had some decent looks,” Donovan said. “Quite honestly in that overtime we were running on fumes a little bit.”

That was obvious as they were outscored 13-6, but also let Orlando own them in the paint with eight of the 13 scored down there.

It didn’t help that the Bulls had trouble generating offense in the final five-minute stanza, shooting just 3-of-12.

“I thought Coby had some good looks late, but didn’t seem to have the legs there,” Donovan added.

Even if that was the case for White, who did go just 1-for-4 in the overtime, he wasn’t about to make that an excuse.

“We competed, we played hard,” White said. “We’ve got two more games on this road trip so we’ve got to finish strong.”

So could help be on the way in the buyout market?

“I think they’re definitely exploring that,” Donovan said of his front office. “I think in those buyout markets, my guess would be that there’d be conversations by (executive VP of basketball operations) Arturas (Karnisovas) and (general manager) Marc (Eversley) with representation of those players of what they’re thinking.”

