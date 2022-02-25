Sale of Chicago’s Amalgamated Bank collapses

The planned $98.1 million sale of Amalgamated Bank of Chicago has been scrapped.

The would-be buyer, Amalgamated Financial in New York, said in a brief announcement Friday that it could not obtain regulatory approval of the sale, so it “is no longer proceeding with the transaction.” When the deal was announced in September, the banks had said they hoped it would close by the end of 2021.

The institutions have similar names and histories but have never been affiliated. Both were founded in the 1920s by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, now called Workers United, and have maintained a business base with labor unions.

There was no immediate comment from either bank. Amalgamated New York announced the sale was being dropped in a release issued after the close of Friday’s stock trading. The shares last traded at $17.39.

Amalgamated Chicago has assets of $1.6 billion. Last year, Chairman and CEO Robert Wrobel told the Sun-Times that unions and the Chicago Federation of Labor constitute about 15% of its ownership.

Private investors mostly bought out the clothing workers union in the 1960s, but the bank brought more labor groups into ownership in 2003. Its headquarters is at 30 N. LaSalle St. and it has a branch in Warrenville.

In 2021, it listed in federal reports that it had 167 employees. Wrobel said then that the sale would necessitate layoffs, but less than would be required if a local competitor bought the bank.

Amalgamated New York has assets of $7.1 billion and is 40% owned by Workers United.