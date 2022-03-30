The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Business News Chicago

$1 million Google grant supports job training on South and West sides

The money will help a collective of 16 organizations “shrink the wealth gap in Chicago.”

David Roeder By David Roeder
 March 30, 2022 06:00 AM
SHARE $1 million Google grant supports job training on South and West sides
Cleophus_Lee.jpg

Cleophus Lee

Provided

A collective of job-training organizations in the Chicago area has announced a $1 million grant from Google to expand services on the city’s South and West sides.

The technology giant, which has 1,600 employees in Chicago, is providing the money to the Community Based Organization Collective, consisting of 16 organizations that offer job training and referrals.

The groups “have made the conscious decision to come together to shrink the wealth gap in Chicago,” said Cleophus Lee, who started March 15 as the collective’s first executive director.

Lee said projections show that skills in technology will be needed across many occupations, including those in banking, manufacturing and customer service. He said Google’s money will help the collective expand services in areas with the highest unemployment.

Rob Biederman, Google’s head of government relations and public affairs in Chicago, said the company has been “inspired” by the track record of the job-training groups. The money will be provided in stages as the collective hits performance benchmarks.

“We’re very focused on creating new pathways for careers in technology,” he said.

Prior Google grants have supported programs in the Chicago Public Schools and at the City Colleges of Chicago. Google is the main operating unit of the holding company Alphabet.

“Not everyone needs a four-year degree to get a job in technology,” Biederman said.

Lee said the money will allow the collective to reach about 400 job seekers beyond the hundreds its members already serve and to place an additional 200 in permanent work.

Also, the collective will set up a central point of contact for companies seeking talent from historically marginalized areas. About 30 hiring events are planned and the collective plans to increase other support for job seekers.

The public-private agency World Business Chicago also is chipping in, sending $100,000 to the collective. The donor promotes the region for job growth and said it is acting on recommendations of a mayoral task force for helping the city recover from the pandemic.

“Many jobs lost due to the pandemic may not return, while many emerging ecosystems are creating new jobs of the future. As a result, existing workers and those new to the workforce need to acquire marketable skills and related support,” said Michael Fassnacht, president and CEO of World Business Chicago.

These groups are members of the collective: Cara Chicago, Chicago Urban League, Heartland Alliance, Instituto del Progreso Latino, Jane Addams Resource Corp., LISC Chicago, Metropolitan Family Services, North Lawndale Employment Network, Phalanx Family Services, Safer Foundation, SER Central States, Skills for Chicagoland’s Future, Thrive Chicago, UCAN, West Side Forward and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago.

Next Up In News
4 shot Tuesday in Chicago
One year after Adam Toledo’s killing, family renews call for justice, change
Man charged with shooting Chicago police officer, injuring another on West Side
From crime to QAnon — Pritzker and GOP follow national political scripts after parole board drama
Biden signs Emmett Till anti-lynching bill: Rep. Bobby Rush championed measure for years
CPS teachers get in heated feud after one hangs African American doll from cord in classroom
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend expects help in run for office, but I don’t support her
The candidate just assumes everyone in her social circle will campaign for her online, knock on doors and host fund-raisers.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 30, 2022 06:00 AM
blc0142_102_comp_fra_v0053_9e374cb5.jpeg
Movies and TV
‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac has fun waking up to the superhero inside him
Like its hero, the entertaining Disney+ series shifts between identities, from dark and heavy to pure pop silliness.
By Richard Roeper
March 30, 2022 05:30 AM
Recipe0320.jpg
Recipes
Menu planner: For a flavorful entree, serve sheet pan chicken and sweet potatoes
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
March 30, 2022 05:01 AM
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
4 shot Tuesday in Chicago
A 37-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by in South Loop.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 30, 2022 04:29 AM
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 30, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
March 30, 2022 12:01 AM