Starbucks workers at LaGrange store reject union

Starbucks workers at a store in LaGrange have rejected union membership in a count of mailed ballots Friday supervised by the National Labor Relations Board.

The employees at the 38 S. LaGrange Road location voted 9-6 against affiliating with Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union. The labor group has won a large majority of the elections held in its national organizing drive of Starbucks locations.

Last week, a store in Cary became the first in the Chicago area to unionize. The vote there was 17-4. The NLRB is scheduled to count ballots at three Starbucks in Chicago on June 7. They are at 155 N. Wabash Ave., 2543 N. California Ave. and 1174 E. 55th St.

Workers United has won union elections at more than 60 Starbucks across the country, while losing at eight, according to a tally maintained by the pro-labor group More Perfect Union. The organizing drive now covers more than 200 of Starbucks’ roughly 9,000 locations, with votes pending at many.

