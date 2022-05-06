The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 6, 2022
Business News Metro/State

Starbucks workers at LaGrange store reject union

The employees voted 9-6 against affiliating with Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union.

David Roeder By David Roeder
   
SHARE Starbucks workers at LaGrange store reject union
A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Employees at a Starbucks in LaGrange voted against joining a union.

Matt Rourke/AP file

Starbucks workers at a store in LaGrange have rejected union membership in a count of mailed ballots Friday supervised by the National Labor Relations Board.

The employees at the 38 S. LaGrange Road location voted 9-6 against affiliating with Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union. The labor group has won a large majority of the elections held in its national organizing drive of Starbucks locations.

Last week, a store in Cary became the first in the Chicago area to unionize. The vote there was 17-4. The NLRB is scheduled to count ballots at three Starbucks in Chicago on June 7. They are at 155 N. Wabash Ave., 2543 N. California Ave. and 1174 E. 55th St.

Workers United has won union elections at more than 60 Starbucks across the country, while losing at eight, according to a tally maintained by the pro-labor group More Perfect Union. The organizing drive now covers more than 200 of Starbucks’ roughly 9,000 locations, with votes pending at many.

Next Up In News
Harry and Meghan, Prince Andrew won’t appear on queen’s Jubilee balcony event
The Equal Play Podcast with James Wade – Live at The Wiener’s Circle
In Chicago, advocates and providers brace for influx of patients if abortion rights are rolled back
Teen charged after exchanging gunfire with Chicago police officers in Cragin
Rethinking the landscape of your yard — flower beds, edible plants emerging as grass alternatives
Driver dies after crashing into construction truck overnight on Kennedy Expressway
The Latest
A photo of Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker from his time playing at Penn State.
Bears
Bears S Jaquan Brisker on scout Chris Prescott’s ‘Ph.D.’ quote: ‘Not really who I am’
Brisker said he was not offended by the comment and is eager to begin playing.
By Jason Lieser
 
Preparations are underway at London’s Buckingham Palace for the upcoming celebration of the queen’s Jubilee on June 2.
Celebrities
Harry and Meghan, Prince Andrew won’t appear on queen’s Jubilee balcony event
The balcony appearance is a centerpiece moment of many royal celebrations, with the royal family smiling and waving to fans at home and millions watching on television around the world.
By Danica Kirka | Associated Press
 
Equal_Play_Event_Chorus.png
Events
The Equal Play Podcast with James Wade – Live at The Wiener’s Circle
The Chicago Sky’s head coach and general manager, James Wade, joined Equal Play podcast host and Sun-Times multimedia journalist, Annie Costabile, on May 5 at The Wiener’s Circle.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A mural on a wall outside Dellwood Tire and Auto Repair in Lockport that features various modes of transportation painted in a three-dimensional style.
Murals and Mosaics
A train, a wagon and a canal: Lockport mural gives a nod to city’s transportation history
The Will County city on the Illinois and Michigan Canal once helped make Chicago a transportation hub. Artist Robert Ryan brought that to life in trompe-l’oeil style.
By Josephine Stratman
 
Sydney Students Rally As Part Of School Strike For Climate Ahead Of Australian Federal Election
Columnists
Climate catastrophists need to chill
We need to adapt, improvise and innovate, we should switch to nuclear power as fast as possible, and stop terrifying the kids. The failure of serious people to grapple with climate change with balance, maturity and realism is nearly as serious a problem as climate change itself.
By Mona Charen
 