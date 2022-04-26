The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Business News Metro/State

Cary store becomes 1st Chicago-area Starbucks to unionize

The vote to join an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union was 17-4 in a count supervised by the National Labor Relations Board.

David Roeder By David Roeder
   
SHARE Cary store becomes 1st Chicago-area Starbucks to unionize
This is a Starbucks sign in a coffee shop in Pittsburgh, Nov. 13, 2021.

Workers at a Starbucks in suburban Cary on Tuesday voted 17-4 to join a union.

Gene J. Puskar/AP file

A Starbucks store in suburban Cary has become the first in the Chicago area whose employees have voted for union membership.

Workers at the Cary store, 620 Northwest Highway, voted 17-4 to join Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. Mailed ballots were opened and counted Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that oversees union organizing.

Three challenged ballots, cast by workers whose eligibility to vote was in dispute, were unopened but are not enough to change the outcome.

The Cary workforce joins Starbucks baristas in at least 14 states who have voted for collective bargaining rights. Employees at the stores petitioned the NLRB to affiliate with Workers United.

An organizing tracker posted by the pro-labor group More Perfect Union said workers at 32 Starbucks have voted to unionize, while the union was voted down at three stores. Each store would have its own bargaining unit.

Starbucks has about 9,000 stores in the United States.

Ballots will be counted May 6 for a Starbucks at 38 S. LaGrange Road, LaGrange. The NLRB is scheduled to count mailed ballots from employees at three Chicago stores June 7. The stores are at 155 N. Wabash Ave., 2543 N. California Ave. and 1174 E. 55th St.

Also on Tuesday, the NLRB counted ballots from a Starbucks in Peoria. The vote there was 9-2 favoring the union.

Starbucks workers have cited better pay and benefits and more say in scheduling as among their priorities. The company, which had no immediate comment Tuesday, has stated it supports the right to organize but regards employees as “partners” who don’t need a union.

Some employees have said the company has taken a hard line against organizing. At NLRB hearings, the company has repeatedly been turned down in its request for have union elections cover all stores in a given district rather than store-by-store. Districtwide votes could have made it easier for the company to defeat organizing drives.

Next Up In News
Proposal would provide benefits to spouses of police officers, other first responders who commit suicide
North Shore brothers get probation, home detention for joining U.S. Capitol riot
UIC grad student workers end strike
Chicago Fire Department makes progress, but not enough, toward ending racial, sexual discrimination
Vice President Kamala Harris positive for COVID-19, President Biden not ‘close contact’
Chicago Reader co-owner gives up scrap over column, agrees to nonprofit transfer
The Latest
Mentor Jeff Mauro demonstrates the recipe for his Mini Meatloaf with Rosemary Garlic Potatoes and Green Beans for blue team members Lori Beth Denberg (from left), Jodie Sweetin and Curtis Williams on “Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition.”
Taste
‘Worst Cooks’ Jodie Sweetin, Tracey Gold on kitchen fires, the ’90s stars competition
With a new “That’s So 90’s” theme, the series assembled a group that will make viewers of a certain age say, “Oh, I loved them!”
By USA TODAY
 
The Bulls’ Zach LaVine likely will miss Game 5 of the playoff series against the Bucks after entering the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols.
Bulls
Bulls’ Zach LaVine enters NBA coronavirus health and safety protocols
The move makes it doubtful he’ll play in Game 5 on Wednesday, with the Bulls facing elimination in the best-of-seven series.
By Joe Cowley
 
CPD vehicles lined up to begin a procession to the Cook County medical examiner’s office Tuesday after an officer was found shot to death in the department’s Homan Square facility.
City Hall
Proposal would provide benefits to spouses of police officers, other first responders who commit suicide
The push for the suicide benefits ordinance, which would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018, included pleas from two women whose husbands took their own lives after serving a combined 30 years on the Chicago Police Department.
By Fran Spielman
 
Federal prosecutors say this image shows Christian Kulas and Mark Kulas Jr. inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
North Shore brothers get probation, home detention for joining U.S. Capitol riot
Prosecutors said the men entered the Capitol through doors that had been forced open 13 minutes earlier, and then they spent 25 minutes inside the building. They said Christian Kulas watched and laughed as rioters stormed the building.
By Jon Seidel
 
Kate Pierson and Fred Schneider of The B-52s pose for a portrait in New York in 2018. The dance-pop outfit are hitting the road one last time for a final tour this summer.
Music
The B-52s launching US farewell tour this summer; Chicago show included
The band burst onto the New Wave scene in 1979 with songs like “Rock Lobster” and cracked the pop charts in the late ’80s with the party classics “Love Shack” and “Roam.”
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 