The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Business News Chicago

Portillo’s drive-thru to go cashless

For faster service, the restaurant says, drive-thru customers must pay with debit or credit cards.

By  Ilana Arougheti
   
SHARE Portillo’s drive-thru to go cashless
The Portillo’s Hot Dogs at 7308 W. Lawrence Ave.

The Portillo’s Hot Dogs located at 7308 W. Lawrence Ave. The company announced this week that drive-thrus will be cashless at all locations. File photo.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

With the start of a new year, change is coming to Portillo’s.

As of Jan. 16, drive-thrus at all Portillo’s locations will be cashless. Customers in cars can only pay with debit or credit cards.

The change is intended to make drive-thru service more efficient, according to Portillo’s representatives. The company didn’t say how much quicker it expects the drive-thrus lanes will be.

Restaurants will still accept cash inside.

“This creates a faster, smoother service for our guests and is safer for our team members,” a Portillo’s statement reads. “We will only accept cash inside our restaurants. We’d be happy to accept credit or debit cards outside or serve cash guests inside.”

The first Portillo’s with a drive-thru opened in 1983 in Downers Grove, 20 years after the restaurant was founded. The hot dog house has more than 70 locations and went public on the stock market in 2021. 

Next Up In News
World Business Chicago in new campaign for regional growth
Boy, 17, shot in Rogers Park
Lopez endorses Willie Wilson for mayor
Charges filed in shooting outside Near North bowling alley that killed woman, wounded her sister
Man charged with the murder of 6-month-old son, months after boy was found not breathing in Mount Prospect home
Police release video of burglars using sledgehammer to break into Mag Mile store on Christmas Day
The Latest
If you’re sick, health experts say it’s important to stay home and rest to allow the body to recovery and prevent transmitting the virus to others.&nbsp;
Well
Everything to know about the common cold, how to treat symptoms
“If you have a cold, you’re going through a viral process that’s contagious. Staying at home when you feel sick is the right thing to do for yourself and for others, too,” one expert says.
By Adrianna Rodriguez | USA Today
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (right) chats with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy at Wednesday’s announcement of a regional growth initiative by World Business Chicago.
Business
World Business Chicago in new campaign for regional growth
The organization, a public-private partnership, said the effort responds to business leaders who look beyond city or county lines when considering an expansion or relocation.
By David Roeder
 
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields will miss finale with hip strain
Bears quarterback Justin Fields will miss Sunday’s season finale with a hip strain, head coach Matt Eberflus said.
By Patrick Finley
 
A girl, 3, was hurt in a shooting June 16, 2022, in Little Village.
News
Boy, 17, shot in Rogers Park
He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where his condition was stabilized, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), announces he is running for mayor of Chicago during a news conference at The Plant in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, Wednesday afternoon, April 6, 2022.
City Hall
Lopez endorses Willie Wilson for mayor
Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas appeared most likely to win the endorsement of Ald. Ray Lopez (15th). But Lopez said he ultimately determined Wilson is “the candidate who can win” and bring Chicago together.
By Fran Spielman
 