Friday, October 13, 2023
Business News Technology

Goodbye DVDs. Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical movies in the coming months

The retailer isn’t the only company to start moving away from physical media in recent months.

By  Associated Press
   
Wyatte Grantham-Philips
Shoppers are silhouetted as they walk toward a Best Buy store after doors opened at 5 a.m., Nov. 26, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo.

NEW YORK — Best Buy is saying goodbye to movie-watching with physical discs.

The consumer electronics retailer plans to phase out its DVD and Blu-ray sales by early 2024 — with physical movies set to be sold in-stores and online as they are today through the holidays, Best Buy confirmed to The Associated Press Friday. Video games will not be impacted.

“To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy.”

Best Buy isn’t the only company to start moving away from physical media in recent months. Last month, Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service, for example, officially came to a close as the company’s iconic red-and-white envelopes made their final trip.

Speculation about the fate of Best Buy’s physical movies began swirling around this week after several media outlets reported on the company’s plans.

Entertainment blog The Digital Bits was the first to share the news Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. And according to Variety, which also cited industry sources, Best Buy made the initial decision to end DVD sales nine months ago.

Minnesota-based Best Buy earned $274 million, or $1.25 per share, during the second quarter of 2023. That topped Wall Street expectations, but was still below the $306 million the company earned in the same period last year.

Second-quarter sales fell 7.2% to $9.58 billion, slightly better than analyst estimates. Comparable sales — sales from physical stores open at least a year, and digital channels — fell 6.3%, dragged down by declines in computing and appliances. While appliance and electronic sales fell, the entertainment category increased by 9.1%.

The Latest
Chef Michael Chiarello attends an event during the Food Network New York City Wine &amp; Food Festival in 2014 in New York City. Chiarello died earlier this month at the age of 61.
Taste
Chef, TV personality Michael Chiarello dies at 61
Chiarello died earlier this month at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa due to an allergic reaction that resulted in anaphylactic shock.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Solicitantes de asilo, en su mayoría venezolanos, acampan frente a la comisaría de Grand Crossing, en el 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Crime
Judge ‘horribly disturbed’ by charges that man opened fire on migrants at police station, including woman holding her young son
Yerlianny Romero, 28, told a television station she was holding her young son in her arms when the shots rang out last weekend at the Grand Crossing District police station.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A migrant father from Venezuela feeds his 15-month-old son last spring in the lobby of the 16th District police station, where they were staying with other migrant families since their arrival to the city.
Fran Spielman Show
Brandon Johnson’s budgeted amount for migrant crisis, $150 million, will only last six months, his floor leader says
If Springfield doesn’t step up and cover half of Chicago’s costs and “operate its own shelters,” Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa warned that a supplemental appropriation may be required in mid-year.
By Fran Spielman
 
Pedro Flores (izquierda) y su hermano Margarito Flores fueron alguna vez los mayores narcotraficantes de Chicago hasta que fueron capturados y acordaron ayudar a las autoridades federales a derrocar al capo del cartel de Sinaloa Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera.
La Voz Chicago
Hermano mayor de gemelos narcotraficantes de Chicago sentenciado por ayudar a lavar dinero de la droga
Armando Flores, hermano de Margaritoy Pedro Flores, admitió haber escondido $2.3 millones de los ingresos de drogas de los gemelos bajo su porche trasero en Texas. Le concedieron “tiempo cumplido” por los 19 meses que pasó en la cárcel.
By Frank Main
 
Walter Payton College Prep se encuentra entre las escuelas secundarias de inscripción selectiva para las que los estudiantes debían realizar la prueba esta semana. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Colapsa sistema de pruebas de admisión a las mejores secundarias de CPS
CPS recortó la prueba a una hora este año, junto con otros cambios, como mejor acceso de idioma, para ayudar a “reducir la ansiedad de los estudiantes”.
By Nader Issa
 