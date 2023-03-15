The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Business News Metro/State

Honda is recalling 500,000 vehicles to repair seat belt issue

Honda says front seat belts on some vehicles may not latch properly. Among the models involved are the 2018 to 2019 Accord, the 2017 to 2020 CR-V. No injuries were reported.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Honda is recalling 500,000 vehicles to repair seat belt issue
FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, because the front seat belts may not latch properly. The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020

Honda says owners of models affected by the recall will be notified by letter starting April 17.

AP Photos

DETROIT — Honda is recalling half a million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.

The recall covers some of the automaker’s top-selling models, including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

Honda says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time. The release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures, increasing friction and stopping the buckle from latching.

If the buckle doesn’t latch, a driver or passenger may not be restrained in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Honda says it has no reports of injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 17.

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot in car in Gage Park
5 Chicago men charged with meth trafficking via U.S. Postal Service
Write-in ballots force Taliaferro into 29th Ward runoff — but La Spata ekes out reelection in 1st
Meet the Sun-Times Newsroom
DEA’s new Chicago boss Sheila Lyons: Will target fentanyl, an ‘awful, terrible challenge’
As Chicago’s embattled top cop exits, search for his replacement marks new civilian panel’s first real test
The Latest
ASortOfHomecoming_Interview.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Bono & The Edge’: Odd but interesting special teams U2 duo with cranky David Letterman
As the musicians show off Dublin and perform beautiful reimaginings of their hits, their funny fan provides some levity — and a big finish.
By Richard Roeper
 
Filephoto.png
News
Man fatally shot in car in Gage Park
Robert Santos, 18, was attacked in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tedeschi Trucks Band.
Things To Do
Things do in Chicago March 16-22: The Mix
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Shamrock Shenanigans and “Tuk Tuks on Devon” are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Federal prosecutors have charged six men with mailing methamphetamine from California to Chicago.
Crime
5 Chicago men charged with meth trafficking via U.S. Postal Service
Drug was shipped from California and sold around the Chicago area, prosecutors say.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Ald. Chris Taliaferro (left) has been forced into a runoff in the 29th Ward, while the final ballot tally for February’s election gave Ald. Daniel La Spata (right) outright victory Wednesday in the 1st.
Elections
Write-in ballots force Taliaferro into 29th Ward runoff — but La Spata ekes out reelection in 1st
The official results including all eligible mail-in ballots counted by the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday put Ald. Chris Taliaferro 25 votes shy of the majority he needed to win a third term outright.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 