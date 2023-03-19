The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Business Logan Square Rogers Park

Neighborhood businesses offering a human touch thrive in next stage of pandemic

Small business owners who talked to the Sun-Times in 2020 share how, three years later, they’ve made it to the other side.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Neighborhood businesses offering a human touch thrive in next stage of pandemic
Jenise Rodriguez, owner of Sanar Aesthetics in the Logan Square neighborhood, sits in her spa, Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Jenise Rodriguez, owner of Sanar Aesthetics in the Logan Square neighborhood, sits in her spa, Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

What Jenise Rodriguez had to offer wasn’t considered essential, but it was something her clients couldn’t get anywhere else, judging by how they returned when she reopened her spa in 2020.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Rodriguez, a skincare professional based in Logan Square, was preparing to move her small business to a bigger location, but instead the state’s stay-at-home order left her scrambling to pay rent at her original space on West Fullerton Avenue.

Her business, Sanar Aesthetics, was one of many the Sun-Times talked to in 2020, and three years on, it’s one of many that have endured — thanks to the human touch, they said.

Rodriguez, 39, closed for about five months, first because of the lockdown and then because the pandemic delayed renovations at her new location, on West Armitage Avenue.

Sanar Aesthetics, located at 3658 W. Armitage Ave. in the Logan Square neighborhood, is seen in this photo, Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Sanar Aesthetics, located at 3658 W. Armitage Ave. in the Logan Square neighborhood, is seen in this photo, Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

She offered online consultations, but had difficulty securing federal aid for small businesses and doubted the spa would last.

“I honestly didn’t know if my career was going to be over,” she said. “I was paying rent and I couldn’t even utilize the space.”

Even when she reopened, COVID regulations prevented her from offering facials, her most popular service — and 85% of her business.

But that didn’t stop clients from returning, and requesting back facials instead.

“When I opened back up, I was slammed,” she said.

“Clients were yearning for the human touch and contact at that point,” she added. “I don’t just give facials. I make people feel at ease and comfortable in their own skin.”

Related

Prudence Faklaris attributed the success of her North Side cafe to something similar.

“It’s not just brunch food to us,” Faklaris, co-owner of Honeybear Cafe. “We try to make it more of an experience.”

Falkaris, 38, and her husband opened at 7036 N. Clark St. in Rogers Park in early 2020, joining a local business association. Soon, they faced a great deal of uncertainty. 

“Our members are completely freaked out,” Sandi Price, executive director of a Rogers Park business group, told the Sun-Times during the lockdown.

The cafe successfully navigated those early days by pivoting to outdoor dining and serving healthcare providers, Price said.

The cafe, however, has since become a neighborhood staple, which Faklaris attributed to their service.

“People crave people. You don’t understand how much weight you carry just by complimenting somebody, by saying hello,” she said. “We try to do that with our guests — ask them where they’re from, what brought them here and try to get to know them.”

John Whedbee, owner of Heart of Chicago Grooming, with his dog, Wally.

John Whedbee owner of Heart of Chicago Grooming and his dog Wally, inside his Pilsen grooming salon in 2020.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Longtime Pilsen business owner John Whedbee wished more neighborhood eateries had made it through the pandemic, but was thankful his dog-grooming business survived unscathed. 

“The initial shut down was really a moment of uncertainty,” said Whedbee, 35. “We had no idea what that was going to look like.”

But, like Rodriguez, when he reopened Heart of Chicago Grooming, 1921 S. Blue Island Ave., his schedule quickly filled.

He attributed it to his approach — only one dog at the business at a time, and the dog is never caged. That’s ideal for nervous dogs or owners who don’t want their dog caged.

“In the midst of the shutdown our clientele realized how valuable our service was,” he said. “They were frantic to get back in here.”

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Next Up In News
Man seriously wounded in West Loop shooting
Black-owned business in Oak Park ‘barely holding on’ 3 years into the pandemic
JoJo Baby, drag queen, club kid and doll maker who ‘broke the mold,’ dead at 51
Chicago businesses adapt to outlast ‘agonizingly slow’ COVID recovery 3 years after shutdown
4 shot at restaurant in South Shore
Johnson, Vallas exchange jabs over schooling, budget plans at heated mayoral forum
The Latest
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
Man seriously wounded in West Loop shooting
He was shot in the 200 block of North Aberdeen Street early Sunday morning.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Myeisha Campbell, one of the owners of House of Melanin, restocks the shelves at their Oak Park shop.
News
Black-owned business in Oak Park ‘barely holding on’ 3 years into the pandemic
House of Melanin, a beauty supply store for African American hairstyles, opened in Oak Park in 2018 and was successful up until the pandemic. Now, the owners say the growth of online ordering threatens to put them out of business.
By Michael Loria
 
JoJo Baby in costume.
Obituaries
JoJo Baby, drag queen, club kid and doll maker who ‘broke the mold,’ dead at 51
Greeting thousands at the front door of nightclubs around the city, JoJo Baby was unforgettable.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Mullett Arena is the Coyotes’ new home.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks struck by ‘different vibe’ at Coyotes’ tiny Mullett Arena
After visiting Feb. 28 and returning Saturday, the Hawks understand why the Coyotes’ and Arizona State’s new shared home — with a capacity of just 4,600 fans — has been such a hot discussion topic around the NHL.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’ve been depressed since leaving best friend to live near family in Florida
Lifelong New Yorker can’t sleep, lacks motivation after the move, and husband is offering no support.
By Abigail Van Buren
 