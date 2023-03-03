The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 3, 2023
Business News Nation/World

Amazon pauses construction on 2nd headquarters in Virginia

The company has hired more than 8,000 employees and will welcome them to the Met Park campus, the first phase of development, when it opens this June.

By  Associated Press
   
Haleluya Hadero
SHARE Amazon pauses construction on 2nd headquarters in Virginia
This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company’s headquarters redevelopment to be built in Arlington, Va.

Amazon is pausing construction of its second headquarters in Virginia after the biggest round of layoffs in the company’s history and shifting landscape of remote work.

AP

NEW YORK — Amazon is pausing construction of its second headquarters in Virginia following the biggest round of layoffs in the company’s history and shifting landscape of remote work.

The Seattle-based company is delaying the beginning of construction of PenPlace, the second phase of its headquarters development in Northern Virginia, said John Schoettler, Amazon’s real estate chief, in a statement. He said the company has already hired more than 8,000 employees and will welcome them to the Met Park campus, the first phase of development, when it opens this June.

“We’re always evaluating space plans to make sure they fit our business needs and to create a great experience for employees, and since Met Park will have space to accommodate more than 14,000 employees, we’ve decided to shift the groundbreaking of PenPlace (the second phase of HQ2) out a bit,” Schoettler said.

He also emphasized the company remains “committed to Arlington” and the local region, which Amazon picked — along with New York City — to be the site of its new headquarters several years ago. More than 230 municipalities had initially competed to house the projects. New York won the competition by promising nearly $3 billion in tax breaks and grants, among other benefits, but opposition from local politicians, labor leaders and progressive activists led Amazon to scrap its plans there.

Related

In February 2021, Amazon said it would build an eye-catching, 350-foot Helix tower to anchor the second phase of its redevelopment plans in Arlington. The new office towers were expected to welcome more than 25,000 workers when complete. Amazon spokesperson Zach Goldsztejn said those plans haven’t changed and the construction pause is not a result - or indicative of - the company’s latest job cuts, which affected 18,000 corporate employees.

The job cuts were part of a broader cost-cutting move to trim down its growing workforce amid more sluggish sales and fears of a potential recession. Meta, Salesforce and other tech companies — many of which had gone on hiring binges in the past few years — have also been trimming their workforce.

Amid the job cuts, Amazon has urged its employees to come back to the office. Last month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company would require corporate employees to return to the office at least three days a week, a shift from from the prior policy that allowed leaders to make the call on how their teams worked. The change, which will be effectively on May 1, has ignited some pushback from employees who say they prefer to work remotely.

Goldsztejn said the company is expecting to move forward with what he called pre-construction work on the construction in Virginia later this year, including applying for permits. He said final timing for the second phase of the project is still being determined. The company had previously said it planned to complete the project by 2025.

Next Up In News
‘Paul and Gery Show’ reunited for mayoral runoff as Chio endorses Vallas
Bail denied for man accused of killing Chicago police officer as prosecutors disclose details of deadly confrontation
Picture Chicago: 19 must-see photos from the last week in news
These two Chicago families’ histories help tell the story of a city
Stella Mikhail did guest makeup on Oprah show, affected lives with her brush
Gillman’s Ace Hardware to close after 75 years in Logan Square
The Latest
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas listens while Gery Chico speaks during a news conference Friday at Vallas’ campaign headquarters.
Elections
‘Paul and Gery Show’ reunited for mayoral runoff as Chio endorses Vallas
In 1995, then-Mayor Richard M. Daley seized control over the Chicago Public Schools and asked his budget director and chief of staff to take charge at CPS. On Friday, the “dream team” of Paul Vallas and Gery Chico reunited.
By Fran Spielman
 
Downers Grove North’s Jack Stanton (21) and Ethan Thulin with a little chest bump after Thulin gets a late steal against Young.
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from the IHSA state playoffs.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Food and Drug Administration officials issued guidance that says plant-based beverages don’t pretend to be from dairy animals — and that U.S. consumers aren’t confused by the difference.
Taste
Oat and soy can be called milk, FDA proposes
Dairy producers for years have called for the FDA to crack down on plant-based drinks and other products that they say masquerade as animal-based foods and cloud the real meaning of “milk.”
By Associated Press
 
merlin_111845014.jpg
Crime
Bail denied for man accused of killing Chicago police officer as prosecutors disclose details of deadly confrontation
Steven Montano, 18, was being chased in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, across the street from Sawyer Elementary School, when he suddenly turned around and pointed a gun at Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors said.
By Emmanuel CamarilloTom Schuba, and 2 more
 
Firefighters set up a large American flag outside the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office for a procession for Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who was fatally shot Wednesday, March 1. Vasquez-Lasso, 32, who had nearly five years on the force, was shot and killed in Gage Park on the Southwest Side as he chased an armed suspect who suddenly turned and fired “at close range,” police said.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 19 must-see photos from the last week in news
First responders honor a fallen police officer, Election Day reaction and more in our photographers’ best pictures.
By Sun-Times staff
 