Union organizing wave reaches Museum of Science and Industry

More museum workers in Chicago want to join the march to unionization.

The Museum of Science and Industry is the latest institution where workers want to affiliate with Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

The workers made their campaign public Wednesday in a letter carrying 54 signatures. The letter asks colleagues to support the movement for pay equity, more professional development and zero tolerance of discrimination.

Organizers said the bargaining unit would cover 140 employees in the guest experience, guest operations and education departments,

The letter also asks management to recognize the union and not waste money on “union-busting tactics.” Employers usually react to union organizing by forcing an election managed by the National Labor Relations Board.

There was no immediate comment from the museum.

Micah Smith, a guest engagement facilitator, said workers want to fix pay inequities that exist in all museum departments. He said staffers also face high rates of turnover and burnout.

Smith has worked at the museum for about eight months. Handling tours of its coal mine are among his duties.

He said the campaign has started with strong worker support that’s growing every day. Smith said he knows of no retaliation or threats from management.

Anders Lindall, spokesman for Council 31, said management is trying a “charm offensive” by organizing all-staff lunches.

The letter said, “Despite MSI’s nonprofit status, upper management at the Museum benefit from a structure of corporate greed while many staff members continue to struggle with food insecurity and housing instability due to earnings that pale in comparison.”

Council 31 has had a string of organizing victories here involving workers at the Art Institute of Chicago and its school, the Field Museum and Newberry Library. Workers at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum are seeking affiliation with the union.

About 60 craftspeople and laborers at MSI are members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Lindall said.

