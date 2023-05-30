The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Business News Politics

Where the debt ceiling debate hits you at home and in the bank

It’s not just another case of political bickering, as money Americans get from a wide range of programs is at stake.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Where the debt ceiling debate hits you at home and in the bank
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the U.S. Capitol.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who is rounding up Republican votes for a bill increasing the federal debt ceiling, speaks with reporters Tuesday in the U.S. Capitol.

AP

The debate over raising the debt ceiling can seem like another fracas in hyper-partisan Washington D.C., but it affects many Chicagoans.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated a deal Sunday to raise the nation’s debt ceiling and work to gain support in Congress to pass the measure in the coming week.

The 99-page bill is expected to be sent Wednesday to the Republican-led House for a full vote. The matter would then go to the Senate, where Democrats have the majority.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said inaction would force the government into a first-ever default by June 5, potentially throwing U.S. financial markets and the world economy into turmoil.

Here are important ways the bill, if enacted, could affect you:

Welfare restrictions

Those on the government’s two main welfare programs could face expanded work requirements, but the changes have been watered down from prior Republican proposals.

Able-bodied people in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, who are aged 50 to 54 would be required to work to get the benefit. The government currently imposes a work requirement for able-bodied recipients aged 18 to 49. The age increase would be phased in by 2025, but the SNAP changes would expire in 2030.

Other changes would make it harder for states like Illinois to waive the work requirements at their discretion.

For the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program, which gives cash aid to families, the bill changes rules that allow states to require fewer recipients to work.

Student loans

President Joe Biden’s pause on student loan repayments, a pandemic-era relief measure, would end in the final days of August. A Republican push to cancel the White house’s plan to waive $10,000 to $20,000 in debt for nearly all borrowers didn’t make it into the bill.

Whether Biden’s loan relief measure is constitutional is before the Supreme Court, dominated 6-3 by a conservative bloc. The court is expected to rule by the end of June.

IRS funding

Last year, the IRS received $80 billion in new funding to hire more agents and improve its notoriously poor customer service as well as increase audits on wealthy taxpayers.

But the debt ceiling bill would eliminate $1.4 billion in funding.

As part of the compromise, the White House also said it agreed to shift $20 billion from the IRS and spend it on other nondefense programs.

Medical care for veterans

The agreement would fully fund medical care for veterans at the levels included in Biden’s proposed 2024 budget blueprint, including a fund dedicated to veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances or environmental hazards. Biden sought $20.3 billion for the toxic exposure fund in his budget.

Environmental oversight

The deal puts in place a significant change in the nation’s environmental policies.

A “lead agency,” according to the bill, would be delegated to develop and schedule environmental reviews in hopes of streamlining the process.

Agencies would have one year to complete reviews. Complex projects would need to be reviewed within two years.

Social Security and Medicare

Quite simply, the measure would preserve these benefits simply by being passed.

Yet a federal debt default would call into question whether those far-reaching government programs could be funded at all. Yellen has said Treasury officials would have to make “hard choices” over whether it would send monthly payments to seniors or pay debt holders in the event of default.

Savers and investors

Passage of the bill is expected to calm financial markets and stabilize interest rates, potentially lowering the borrowing costs for companies.

A default would lead to a sharp rise in interest rates, increasing borrowing costs for consumers. Buyers of Treasury debt would demand a higher return on what previously was viewed worldwide as a no-risk investment.

Accounting and consulting firm RSM developed what it called a “shock model” that said a government default on all payments would cause the unemployment rate to surge to around 12% within six months. It also said the economy could contract by more than 10%.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Next Up In News
Migrants at Wright College respite shelter hope to soon depend on themselves: ‘We want to work’
Ex-CPD boss scares off would-be robbers targeting daughter outside Chatham home
Mayor stands by top cop after most violent Memorial Day weekend in 7 years
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
Friends plead, ‘Hang on Billy, stay with me Billy’ after man fatally shot in Lake View
Love, luck, loss: How Lisa Rezin lived is a lesson for all of us
The Latest
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks reacts in his first major-league game back since his battle with cancer, facing the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Jameson Taillon shares the story of the text he sent to Liam Hendriks after his cancer diagnosis
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks made his emotional return to the Guaranteed Rate Field mound Monday. When he explained his quick return, he highlighted a message from Taillon.
By Maddie Lee
 
Festival goers cheer before Ivy Queen’s performance on the first day of Sueños Music Festival on Saturday afternoon in Grant Park.
La Voz Chicago
Primer día de Sueños 2023: Wisin & Yandel, Feid, Arcángel, Ivy Queen, Chencho Corleone
El festival de música Sueños ha vuelto a Chicago para celebrar un gran espectáculo el fin de semana de Memorial Day en Grant Park.
By Ambar Colón
 
merlin_113708002.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Segundo día de Sueños 2023: Grupo Firme, Becky G, Nicky Jam, Eladio Carrión, Young Miko
Grupo Firme, el grupo regional mexicano, cerró el segundo y último día del festival de música de Chicago.
By Ambar Colón
 
merlin_113459306.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s Kristine Anigwe gearing up for Eurobasket with Great Britain’s national team
Anigwe will leave the Sky on Sunday and will miss six to eight games.
By Annie Costabile
 
merlin_113482514.jpg
Immigration
Migrants at Wright College respite shelter hope to soon depend on themselves: ‘We want to work’
The city moved migrants from police stations to the campus ahead of schedule over the weekend. On Tuesday, they enjoyed the sunshine and treats outdoors. But the local alderperson is concerned about the endgame.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Fran Spielman
 