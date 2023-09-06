The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Business News

Flack Global Metals moves Loop office to Fulton Market

The company is more than doubling its footprint with a lease in Sterling Bay’s 345 N. Morgan St. building.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Flack Global Metals moves Loop office to Fulton Market
Flack Global Metals’ new office at 345 N. Morgan St.

Flack Global Metals’ new office at 345 N. Morgan St. is just south of Metra’s Union Pacific West Line tracks.

Sterling Bay

Flack Global Metals, a distributor and risk manager in the metals business, is relocating its Chicago office from the Loop to Fulton Market, development firm Sterling Bay said Wednesday.

The company is relocating to Sterling Bay’s 11-story office building at 345 N. Morgan St. The 200,000-square-foot building opened last year and is more than 90% leased.

Flack Global is leasing 6,000 square feet, more than doubling the size of its current office at 20 N. Clark St., a spokesperson for the developer said. She said the company plans to occupy the space Jan. 1.

Jeremy Flack, founder and CEO of Flack Global, said the firm is creating “branded space” for collaboration among business units in metals distribution, financial services and equity investing.

Other tenants at 345 N. Morgan include Havi Group, Wellington Management and Allsteel.

The building’s amenities include private outdoor terraces and a top-floor bar and lounge.

“This building features everything today’s modern workforce demands — unique amenities, flexible, customizable spaces, and access to fresh air on every floor,” said Andy Gloor, CEO of Sterling Bay.

Next Up In News
WeWork plans to renegotiate nearly all of its leases, after warning about its future
Nearly half the time, Chicago cops don’t record time of arrival at emergency scenes
Chicago’s Board of Ethics opened—then closed—a review of allegations against city treasurer
Nearly five years after pleading guilty to a felony, Chicago cop remains on the force
Video of fatal Chicago police shooting shows man with gun yelling ‘kill me’ as officers order him to ‘let it go’
Teachers call off strike at Chicago art-focused school as agreement nears
The Latest
merlin_115423372.jpg
Bears
Packers’ top 2 WRs miss Wednesday’s practice with injuries
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jordan Love might be without two of his best receivers when the Packers play the rival Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.
By Patrick Finley
 
A person leaves a WeWork office in Berkeley, California.
Business
WeWork plans to renegotiate nearly all of its leases, after warning about its future
The company, which operates several locations in Chicago, said it would also exit “unfit and underperforming locations.”
By Associated Press
 
Chicago police officers near Schurz High School, 3601 N. Milwaukee Ave., in August 2022 after four teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting.
City Hall
Nearly half the time, Chicago cops don’t record time of arrival at emergency scenes
Inspector General Deborah Witzburg set out to determine if 911 calls from Black and Hispanic neighborhoods get slower response time. She couldn’t — because much of the data does not exist.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 
Federal reclassification of pot would facilitate medical research and indirectly benefit state-licensed marijuana businesses, but it would leave federal prohibition essentially untouched, columnist Jacob Sullum writes.
Columnists
Marijuana reclassification won’t fix conflict between state, federal laws on pot
Moving marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III would facilitate medical research and benefit pot suppliers, but the federal prohibition on pot use would remain.
By Jacob Sullum
 
The city’s Board of Ethics began looking into allegations against City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, but then closed the case.
City Hall
Chicago’s Board of Ethics opened—then closed—a review of allegations against city treasurer
The ethics board doesn’t have the authority to investigate, and the case against Melissa Conyears-Ervin was closed. The Office of the Inspector General won’t say if it is conducting an inquiry.
By Mariah Woelfel
 