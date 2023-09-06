Flack Global Metals moves Loop office to Fulton Market

Flack Global Metals, a distributor and risk manager in the metals business, is relocating its Chicago office from the Loop to Fulton Market, development firm Sterling Bay said Wednesday.

The company is relocating to Sterling Bay’s 11-story office building at 345 N. Morgan St. The 200,000-square-foot building opened last year and is more than 90% leased.

Flack Global is leasing 6,000 square feet, more than doubling the size of its current office at 20 N. Clark St., a spokesperson for the developer said. She said the company plans to occupy the space Jan. 1.

Jeremy Flack, founder and CEO of Flack Global, said the firm is creating “branded space” for collaboration among business units in metals distribution, financial services and equity investing.

Other tenants at 345 N. Morgan include Havi Group, Wellington Management and Allsteel.

The building’s amenities include private outdoor terraces and a top-floor bar and lounge.

“This building features everything today’s modern workforce demands — unique amenities, flexible, customizable spaces, and access to fresh air on every floor,” said Andy Gloor, CEO of Sterling Bay.

