Monday, March 25, 2024
Chick-Fil-A backtracks from its no-antibiotics-in-chicken pledge, blames projected supply shortages

A Chick-Fil-A spokesperson added that the move reflects company concerns about its ability to acquire sufficient supplies of antibiotic-free chicken.

By  Associated Press
   
Chick-fil-A is among the many restaurant chains that will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

It began to eliminate antibiotics from some of its poultry production in 2015.

Stock.Adobe.com

ATLANTA — The fast-food chain Chick-Fil-A backtracked from its decade-old “no antibiotics ever” pledge intended to help prevent human antibiotic resistance linked to the rampant use of the drugs in livestock production.

Instead, the company said in a statement that it will embrace a standard known as “no antibiotics important to human medicine,” often abbreviated as NAIHM, which entails the avoidance of medications commonly used to treat people and limits the use of animal antibiotics to cases of actual animal illness.

Livestock producers have long used antibiotics to boost rapid weight gain in animals such as chickens, pigs, cows and sheep, improving the profitability of their businesses. Over the past decade, however, many nations, including the United States, have begun to restrict the practice as evidence mounted that it was contributing to drug resistance and reducing the effectiveness of antibiotics against disease in humans.

Chick-Fil-A said it will begin shifting to the new policy in the spring of 2024. A company spokesperson added that the move reflects company concerns about its ability to acquire sufficient supplies of antibiotic-free chicken. One of the poultry industry's largest companies, Tyson Foods, said last year that it was reintroducing some antibiotics to its chicken production and removing its “No Antibiotics Ever” package labeling. It began to eliminate antibiotics from some of its poultry production in 2015.

In a May 2023 video featured on the Tyson Foods YouTube channel, Tyson's senior director of animal welfare, Karen Christensen, described the shift as “based on scientific research and industry learnings.” She noted that Tyson planned to begin using antibiotics known as ionophores, which don't play a role in human medicine, to “improve the overall health and welfare of the birds in our care.” Ionophores have long been used to promote growth in livestock.

Eileen O'Neill Burke (left) speaks with reporters during a campaign stop on Election Day; Clayton Harris III (right) speaks at his Election Night party.
Elections
Snail-biter: Mail ballots whittle Burke’s lead over Harris in state’s attorney race for sixth straight day
Based on the unofficial results, Burke now leads Harris 50.16% to 49.84%. They are separated by less than 1,700 votes. Harris trailed by about 10,000 votes on Election Night last week.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Sophie Sherry
 
The Cardinals’ Willson Contreras got a walk after deceiving Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen into two pitch clock violations.
Cubs
Cubs wrap up spring training with division-rivalry games against Cardinals
Notes: Manager Craig Counsell provides injury updates on left fielder Ian Happ and right-hander Jameson Taillon.
By Maddie Lee
 
Baylor basketball coach Kim Mulkey says money is the reason the NCAA is playing basketball this season despite the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.
College Sports
LSU coach Kim Mulkey playing victim card, but what exactly is she complaining about?
Nothing says ego, entitlement and status like a furious diatribe from a coach at a news conference about a piece of unseen journalism. And nothing guarantees more viewers of the alleged upcoming story.
By Rick Telander
 
Ravenswood Shooting
Crime
2 parole officials quit after felon released from prison allegedly stabs pregnant ex-girlfriend, kills her 11-year-old son
“It is clear that evidence in this case was not given the careful consideration that victims of domestic violence deserve,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.
By Tom SchubaTina Sfondeles, and 1 more
 
(clockwise from left) Harry Lennix, ensemble members Alana Arenas and Glenn Davis, Tamara Tunie, Ayanna Bria Bakari and ensemble member Jon Michael Hill in Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s world premiere of Purpose by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Phylicia Rashad, playing now through April 28, 2024. Photo by Michael Brosilow.
Theater
Chicago-inspired ‘Purpose’ explores fictionalized iconic Black family in blistering Steppenwolf production
Clearly inspired by Chicago’s Jackson family — as in Jesse and Jesse Jr. — the play is set at a transitional moment when the family must process a problematic recent past and consider the future.
By Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
 